Bombay High Court To Hear Nitin Gadkari’s Plea Against Meta, Google, X, on Aug 5

"Ever since our honourable Nitin Gadkari Sahab became the Transport Minister, we have had to face difficulties; we have been suffering for more than 10 years. Our concerns are being continuously ignored. And he has added a chapter to this such that earlier we were suffering financial and mental losses, and now he has also set up a way to mess with our minds. This sugarcane juice that is being given to us in the name of ethanol--our vehicles will get damaged later, but it messes with our minds,” he said.