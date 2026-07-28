Indian-Origin Uber Driver In Canada Charged With Sexual Assault

Mandeep Singh, Indian-origin man, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in Canada.
Police allege the accused sexually assaulted the same woman twice on June 16 in Burlington.
Investigators believe there could be additional victims and have appealed for information.
A 25-year-old Indian-origin man, who was working with Uber as a ride share driver, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following an investigation at Burlington in Canada, a statement by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said.
The statement said that on the evening of June 16, Singh allegedly sexually assaulted a woman twice. Upon investigation, he was arrested on July 26 and was held in custody with a pending bail hearing in Milton.
What unfolded on June 16?
According to the statement, on June 16, at approximately 5:15pm, a woman was seen in the south parking lot of the Burlington GO Station located at 2101 Fairview Street when she was approached by Singh. A conversation began during which the accused sexually assaulted the victim.
The woman immediately left, but Singh stalked her to a business a short distance away. Here Singh sexually assaulted the woman a second time. She did not suffer any physical injuries.
Investigation and charges
The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) took up the investigation and were able to identify the accused.
Singh, 25, a resident of of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault. Singh was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton. The statement said that the investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.
Police appeal and support for victims
The Halton Police has encouraged anyone with information on this investigation, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit and attached the helpline numbers- 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.
In a post on X, the police said, “The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a ride share driver following a sexual assault investigation in Burlington.”
The police further said that tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The police said that there is no statute of limitations when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, one can still report it to police for investigation. Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.
The statement by HRPS defined the scope of definition of sexual assault, “Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.”