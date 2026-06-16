Karnataka: Man Held for 'Sexually Assaulting' Two Girls in Raichur District

The incident that occurred in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district involved two girls studying in class 2 and 3, they said.
The 30-year-old accused, who was working at a factory, has been arrested.
According to police, the accused, who was known to the victims’ family, allegedly committed the crime on June 10 when their parents had gone for daily wage work.
In her complaint, the victim's father claimed that even when the girls resisted him, he continued the acts.
The accused allegedly repeated the same acts every day for next five days and threatened the girls, saying that he would kill their father and mother if they disclosed the matter to anyone, a senior police officer said.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Sindhanur City Police Station under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act sections, and the accused was arrested in connection with the incident, he added.