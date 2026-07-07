Over 150 Civil Society Representatives Adopt Resolution Seeking J-K Statehood Restoration

The resolution was adopted at a meeting convened by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.
"More than 150 representatives from various sections of J-K's civil society convened today, 7 July 2026, at SKICC, Srinagar, in a meeting presided over by JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP and Hon'ble Chief Minister Omar Abdullah," the ruling party said on X.
"The gathering unanimously adopted a resolution calling upon the Union government to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay," it added.
The National Conference said the resolution reflected the collective and unanimous voice of the civil society representatives present at the meeting, reaffirming the wider demand for immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked the participants of the meeting.
"Thankful to all the representatives of civil society of Kashmir who accepted the invitation. The meeting was extremely productive and Dr Sahib was able to get a lot of useful feedback and good suggestions. The meeting passed a unanimous resolution calling on the Union government to fulfil its promise and restore FULL statehood to J-K without further delay," Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.