Amid Split Rumours, Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Shares Cryptic Post: 'Remained Silent As I Was Afraid'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has broken her silence on her marriage to rapper Badshah, revealing she stayed quiet for years out of fear of his power and influence.

Isha Rikhi, Badshah
Isha Rikhi speaks out on marriage troubles with Badshah Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has spoken out about her marriage to rapper Badshah, ending years of silence.

  • Rikhi revealed on Instagram that she stayed quiet because she felt intimidated by her husband's power, influence, and resources.

  • She stated that her silence was for survival and she has now chosen courage over fear to stop pretending everything was fine.

Actor Isha Rikhi, rapper Badshah's wife, penned an emotional note on Instagram days after speculation started doing the rounds that the couple were having trouble in their marriage. Amid the speculation, Rikhi broke her silence, speaking about choosing silence for years out of fear of the “power and influence” and finally finding the courage to speak up.

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The actor said that her life has not been fine for a considerable period. She has now decided to stop pretending everything was okay.

Choosing courage over fear

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Rikhi wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do."

She added, "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

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Several celebs commented on her post. Actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul commented, "You’re strong," while Priyal Gor wrote, "Love you, Ishu." Actor-model Chetna Pande advised her, "Never be scared."

Isha Rikhi post
Isha Rikhi post Photo: Instagram
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Rumours and relationship history

Rumours of a marital rift between Badshah and Isha first emerged after the latter shared a social media video featuring moments from their lives. She captioned the post, "Every storm is a lesson; every prayer is hope."

Actor Jasmine Bhasin commented, "Stay strong," and Shruti Sodhi added, "Lessons indeed." Payal Dev, Mannatt Singh and many others dropped heart emojis. Now that Isha has finally spoken up, fans are awaiting Badshah’s response.

Rikhi is Badshah's second wife. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. They divorced in 2020.

Badshah is yet to respond to the reports.

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