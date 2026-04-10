Badshah Tateeree Phir Se: Rapper Drops Song After Backlash, Plans Revised Release

Badshah has now promised a revised version with objectionable content removed, addressing concerns raised by authorities and listeners.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Badshah
Badshah Tateeree Phir Se controversy: New version after backlash Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Badshah's Tateeree Phir Se controversy leads to the original song's removal after backlash.

  • Rapper apologises to NCW and removes objectionable lyrics and visuals entirely.

  • Revised Tateeree Phir Se version set for April 14 release with edits.

Badshah's Tateeree Phir Se controversy has taken a decisive turn, with the rapper pulling down his original track after facing widespread backlash. The song, criticised for its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, drew attention from authorities and public groups, prompting a response from the artist.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, addressed the issue through a social media statement. It was shared that concerns raised by officials, the women’s commission and social workers had been acknowledged, and necessary changes had been made to remove all objectionable portions. The artist also noted that cultural responsibility is equally important as creative expression.

Tateeree controversy and backlash explained

The controversy around Tateeree began soon after its release as a Haryanvi hip-hop track blending regional sounds with contemporary rap. While it gained traction online, criticism quickly followed, with many calling out its tone and presentation.

The situation escalated further when authorities intervened, leading to multiple links of the song being taken down across platforms. The backlash also led to a formal apology from Badshah to the National Commission for Women, where it was conveyed that no offence had been intended.

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Tateeree Phir Se release and changes

In his statement, it was indicated that a revised version, titled Tateeree Phir Se, would be released after making significant edits. It was emphasised that all parts deemed inappropriate had been removed in response to feedback.

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Badshah also reflected on his role as an artist, stating that representing his roots and audience responsibly remains a priority. The revised version, he suggested, is an attempt to retain the song’s spirit while being mindful of its impact.

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The new version of Tateeree Phir Se is expected to be released on April 14, marking the next step in the song’s controversial journey.

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