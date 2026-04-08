Badshah Apology To NCW: Rapper Pledges Support For 50 Girls After Row

Summary of this article
Badshah's apology to NCW follows the Tateeree controversy over objectionable song content.
Rapper pledges education support for 50 underprivileged girls as corrective step.
Commission stresses creator responsibility in shaping societal views on women.
Badshah’s apology to the NCW marks a significant turn in the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree. After facing criticism over the track’s lyrics and visuals, the rapper appeared before the National Commission for Women and issued an unconditional apology. The matter, which had drawn complaints from multiple quarters, has now shifted towards accountability and corrective action.
During the hearing, concerns were raised about how the song’s content was perceived, particularly in its portrayal of women. The commission noted that the material had impacted “the dignity and decency of women”, highlighting the broader responsibility that comes with mass influence.
Badshah's apology to NCW and education pledge
Responding to the criticism, it was stated by Badshah that he regretted the impact of the song and was willing to take steps to address the concerns. In his written apology, he acknowledged the backlash and committed to working towards a more responsible approach.
As part of this, it was conveyed that he plans to contribute to society by supporting the education of 50 girls from economically weaker backgrounds. It was further shared that he intends to create a song centred on women’s empowerment within the coming months, aiming to shift the narrative towards a more positive message.
Tateeree controversy explained
The controversy began soon after the release of Tateeree, when several complaints were filed alleging that the song promoted vulgarity and objectification. The issue escalated as authorities took notice, leading to the artist being summoned along with members of his team.
Following the backlash, the song was removed from various platforms, and an earlier apology had already been issued. However, the appearance before the commission marked a more formal engagement with the concerns raised.
During the proceedings, it was also emphasised that creators must remain mindful of their influence, especially in shaping perceptions around gender.
The case now appears to be moving towards closure, with attention shifting to whether these commitments will translate into meaningful change in the near future.