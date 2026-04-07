Sarke Chunar Row: NCW Gives Nora Fatehi Final Chance To Appear, Sets April 27 Hearing

The controversy around the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi) from the Kannada film KD - The Devil, shows no signs of fading quickly. The song in question faced criticism for its alleged vulgar lyrics and suggestive visuals. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognisance of the song and conducted a hearing on April 6. Nora failed to appear before the panel, after which she was given a final chance to appear before it in person in connection with the Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse controversy. The next hearing is now on April 27.