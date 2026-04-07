Sarke Chunar Row: NCW Gives Nora Fatehi Final Chance To Appear, Sets April 27 Hearing

Summary of this article
The National Commission for Women has given Nora Fatehi a final opportunity to appear over the Sarke Chunar Teri row.
It has also ordered Sanjay Dutt to appear before the panel on April 8.
NCW's chairperson stated, “The dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity.”
The controversy around the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi) from the Kannada film KD - The Devil, shows no signs of fading quickly. The song in question faced criticism for its alleged vulgar lyrics and suggestive visuals. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognisance of the song and conducted a hearing on April 6. Nora failed to appear before the panel, after which she was given a final chance to appear before it in person in connection with the Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse controversy. The next hearing is now on April 27.
Nora Fatehi NCW summons
According to PTI, Nora’s counsel appeared before the commission, but the panel declined to accept representation through a lawyer and ordered Nora to be present herself. “A final opportunity has been granted to Nora Fatehi to appear in person before the commission on April 27, 2026,” the NCW said in a statement. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar chaired the hearing.
Song lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem, and representatives of KVN Productions, Gautam KM and Suprith appeared before the commission. Rahatkar, expressing concern over the song's lyrics, stated that it undermined the dignity of women. She also dismissed claims that those involved with the controversial song were unaware of the lyrics' meaning.
She stated, “The dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity.”
The persons present during the hearing submitted a written apology, acknowledging that the song had a "negative impact on society."
The commission also informed the panel that it would undertake initiatives for women’s empowerment over the next three months and submit a report.
It also directed Sanjay Dutt to appear before the panel on April 8.
KD: The Devil, directed by Prem, stars Dhruv Sarja in the lead role. Following the backlash on social media, the song was removed from YouTube
It is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2026.