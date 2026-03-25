KD: The Devil Director Prem Breaks Silence On Sarke Chunar Row: 'It Has Been Blown Out Of Proportion'

KD: The Devil director Prem has finally opened up on the controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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KD: The Devil song controversy
KD: The Devil director on song controversy Photo: Instagram/Prem
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KD: The Devil director Prem has finally broken his silence on the controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song.

  • The filmmaker denied claims that the controversy was created for publicity.

  • He also questioned people creating controversy for a song when there are so many larger problems in the world, including the LPG gas shortage.

Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been criticised for suggestive lyrics and choreography. The film is written and directed by Prem, who has now addressed the backlash and controversy surrounding the song.

KD: The Devil director on the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy

Prem, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that he wrote the Kannada lyrics of the song but didn't fully understand the Hindi version. He also questioned people creating controversy for a song when there are so many larger problems in the world, including the LPG gas shortage.

KD: The Devil director Prem's wife, Rakshita opens up on the song row - Instagram
KD: The Devil Song Row: Director Prem's Wife Questions Selective Outrage Against The Track

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Was Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy a publicity stunt?

There have been speculations that the controversy around the song was a publicity stunt for the film. Dismissing it, Prem said he doesn't want any controversy. He called his film an "emotional" one, and "the song is meant to be something people dance to at parties. It's been well received in Karnataka and Kerala. Why would I want controversy?"

On the lyrics, he said that lyricist Raqueeb Alam translated the Hindi version of the song, revealing he was unaware of certain words. "Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn't understand the Hindi words used in translation, as I am not fluent in the language. I come from a village where phrases like 'neeche mat gira, uthao' are part of everyday speech, it's Janapada," he said.

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The filmmaker also revealed that the lines in question have now been changed, and the updated version will be sent to the Censor Board soon. Expressing regret, the director apologised if anyone was hurt, adding that their "big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion."

The song invited several complaints from various organisations, prompting the National Commission for Women (NCW) to issue summons to Nora, Sanjay and others associated with the song, taking a suo motu cognisance of the issue. A fatwa was also issued against Nora.

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