Director Prem's wife, Rakshita, on the controversy over KD: The Devil song

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakshita wrote, “I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine (sic),” adding, “When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this (sic).”