KD: The Devil Song Row: Director Prem's Wife Questions Selective Outrage Against The Track

The conversation around KD: The Devil has intensified with backlash and complaints. Amidst the song row, director Prem's wife has backed him.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
KD song controversy
KD: The Devil director Prem's wife, Rakshita opens up on the song row Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The conversation around KD: The Devil has intensified with backlash and complaints.

  • Amidst the song row, director Prem's wife has stood by him.

  • The latest track Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens and celebs for its objectionable lyrics.

The makers of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil have faced criticism and backlash for its latest single, Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse in Kannada (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi), which was recently launched on YouTube. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is slammed for the vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Following the NHRC Notice, celebrity criticism, backlash on social media and ban demand, the song in question was taken down by the makers from YouTube.

KD: The Devil is written and directed by Prem. His wife, former actor Rakshita, has opened up about the controversy, questioning the selective outrage over the song.

Nora Fatehi's KD song taken down by makers after backlash - YouTube
Nora Fatehi KD Song Row: National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice, Makers Take Down Track After Backlash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Director Prem's wife, Rakshita, on the controversy over KD: The Devil song

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakshita wrote, “I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine (sic),” adding, “When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this (sic).”

Related Content
Nora Fatehi's KD song taken down by makers after backlash - YouTube
Nora Fatehi KD Song Row: National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice, Makers Take Down Track After Backlash
The Devil Wears Prada 2 new teaser - YouTube
The Devil Wears Prada 2 New Trailer: Miranda Priestly Shows Up At Andy's House, Set For Fashion Face-Off With New Rival
Sumika Releases “Honto”, the Official Theme Song For Doraemon Film - Instagram
Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle Of The Undersea Devil Theme Song Music Video Out
AR Rahman - Instagram
AR Rahman On Communal Remark Row: 'When You Explain, They Won’t Listen'
Related Content
info_icon

Rakshita supports Prem amid the backlash

She also said that one song doesn't decide the writer's entire body of work and if some films don't do well, that doesn't mean he is a bad filmmaker. She further said one has the right to question him but not to abuse him.

Rakshita also criticised people, saying that they should have some ‘basic knowledge’ how to talk about others. She said songs, special numbers are made every day and they are bad, good and provocative, and "people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, everything pretty openly."

Prem is a Kannadiga as much all of you are,” she said, adding that everyone has the right to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not, but saying anything about his past work is gimmicky.

She also revealed that today, selling a film to an OTT or a channel is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director. “He finds it extremely difficult to reach any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people, bringing them to theatres is a very tough job. This is not just our story, this is every film in sandalwood (sic).”

info_icon
Haryana Women’s panel orders Badshah arrest - Instagram
‘Seize His Passport’: Haryana Women’s Commission Orders Arrest Of Badshah Amid Song Controversy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About KD song controversy

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), and several celebs, including Armaan Malik and Onir, have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics. As per a report in ANI, an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song. A complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

  2. MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Part Of Season Due To Injury - Report

  4. Pakistan Super League 2026: PCB Dismisses Foreign Players' Security, Travel Concerns - Report

  5. KKR Star All-Rounder Loses Cool During Media Interaction After Sheffield Shield Ton Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. Defending Iran, Defending India

  3. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

  4. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  5. Iran War Effect In Uttarakhand: LPG Crisis Compels Shutdown Of Mass Kitchens In Haridwar, Rishikesh

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  3. Pakistan Strikes Afghan Hospital,  Over 400 Feared Killed

  4. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

  5. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Fires Fresh Missiles At Israel After Top Security Chief Killed