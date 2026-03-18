Summary of this article
The conversation around KD: The Devil has intensified with backlash and complaints.
Amidst the song row, director Prem's wife has stood by him.
The latest track Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens and celebs for its objectionable lyrics.
The makers of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil have faced criticism and backlash for its latest single, Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse in Kannada (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi), which was recently launched on YouTube. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is slammed for the vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Following the NHRC Notice, celebrity criticism, backlash on social media and ban demand, the song in question was taken down by the makers from YouTube.
KD: The Devil is written and directed by Prem. His wife, former actor Rakshita, has opened up about the controversy, questioning the selective outrage over the song.
Director Prem's wife, Rakshita, on the controversy over KD: The Devil song
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakshita wrote, “I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine (sic),” adding, “When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this (sic).”
Rakshita supports Prem amid the backlash
She also said that one song doesn't decide the writer's entire body of work and if some films don't do well, that doesn't mean he is a bad filmmaker. She further said one has the right to question him but not to abuse him.
Rakshita also criticised people, saying that they should have some ‘basic knowledge’ how to talk about others. She said songs, special numbers are made every day and they are bad, good and provocative, and "people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, everything pretty openly."
“Prem is a Kannadiga as much all of you are,” she said, adding that everyone has the right to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not, but saying anything about his past work is gimmicky.
She also revealed that today, selling a film to an OTT or a channel is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director. “He finds it extremely difficult to reach any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people, bringing them to theatres is a very tough job. This is not just our story, this is every film in sandalwood (sic).”
About KD song controversy
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), and several celebs, including Armaan Malik and Onir, have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics. As per a report in ANI, an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song. A complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.