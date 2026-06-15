Super Subbu Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Sundeep Kishan-Led Telugu Series

Super Subbu story

Super Subbu follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao (a.k.a. Subbu), a determined young man whose life turns upside down when he gets a job as a sex education officer in a village called Maakipur. With no experience, he finds himself in a mess trying to educate the villagers about sex and consent. It shows how he navigates chaos, curiosity and conversations that are rarely spoken about. Soon, the job turns into a life-changing experience.