Super Subbu Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Sundeep Kishan-Led Telugu Series

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Sundeep Kishan-led Telugu comedy series explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships.

Super Subbu release date
Super Subbu release date announced Photo: Netflix
Summary of this article

  • Super Subbu's release date has been announced.

  • It is Netflix's first Telugu series.

  • It is led by Sundeep Kishan, with Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma in significant roles.

Netflix's first Telugu original series, Super Subbu, has locked its release date. The OTT giant on Monday announced its release date with a brief teaser video. Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the upcoming Telugu series stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma. It is set to premiere this July.

Super Subbu release date out

Super Subbu will premiere on July 2, 2026.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix shared the announcement video and captioned it, "Chemistry raani vadu oka ooriki chemistry nerpisthe ela untundhi? 🤭😁Watch Super Subbu, out 2 July in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam only on Netflix (sic)."

Drishyam 3 OTT release date announced - X
Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal-Starrer Malayalam Thriller

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the post here.

Super Subbu story

Super Subbu follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao (a.k.a. Subbu), a determined young man whose life turns upside down when he gets a job as a sex education officer in a village called Maakipur. With no experience, he finds himself in a mess trying to educate the villagers about sex and consent. It shows how he navigates chaos, curiosity and conversations that are rarely spoken about. Soon, the job turns into a life-changing experience.

In the teaser video, we see some people searching for Subbu, and the reason is not revealed to build the intrigue. In another scene, we see Subbu running with a man.

Related Content
Bhooth Bangla OTT release date announced - Instagram
OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: System, Jack Ryan and Chand Mera Dil - IMDb

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, called the series “a delightful comedy with heart, brought to life by endearing characters and the vibrant world of a village, Maakipur.”

Ram shared that with the Telugu series, they wanted to tell a story that is “fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo.”

“Humour became the best way to do that because laughter instantly breaks the discomfort. At the centre of all the chaos is a very innocent and relatable character, Subbu, trying to find his place in the world,” he added, saying that the series “explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships.”

Isakapatnam OTT release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani And Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer Telugu Action Thriller

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Super Subbu cast

The show also stars Maanasa Choudhary, Brahmanandam, Getup Srinu, and Jeevan in significant roles.

It is written by Ram, Ramesh Eligeti, and Shivani Dhobal and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati, with Chilaka Productions.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories