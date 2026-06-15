Super Subbu Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Sundeep Kishan-Led Telugu Series

Super Subbu's release date has been announced.
It is Netflix's first Telugu series.
It is led by Sundeep Kishan, with Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma in significant roles.
Netflix's first Telugu original series, Super Subbu, has locked its release date. The OTT giant on Monday announced its release date with a brief teaser video. Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the upcoming Telugu series stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma. It is set to premiere this July.
Super Subbu release date out
Super Subbu will premiere on July 2, 2026.
Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix shared the announcement video and captioned it, "Chemistry raani vadu oka ooriki chemistry nerpisthe ela untundhi? 🤭😁Watch Super Subbu, out 2 July in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam only on Netflix (sic)."
Have a look at the post here.
Super Subbu story
Super Subbu follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao (a.k.a. Subbu), a determined young man whose life turns upside down when he gets a job as a sex education officer in a village called Maakipur. With no experience, he finds himself in a mess trying to educate the villagers about sex and consent. It shows how he navigates chaos, curiosity and conversations that are rarely spoken about. Soon, the job turns into a life-changing experience.
In the teaser video, we see some people searching for Subbu, and the reason is not revealed to build the intrigue. In another scene, we see Subbu running with a man.
Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, called the series “a delightful comedy with heart, brought to life by endearing characters and the vibrant world of a village, Maakipur.”
Ram shared that with the Telugu series, they wanted to tell a story that is “fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo.”
“Humour became the best way to do that because laughter instantly breaks the discomfort. At the centre of all the chaos is a very innocent and relatable character, Subbu, trying to find his place in the world,” he added, saying that the series “explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships.”
Super Subbu cast
The show also stars Maanasa Choudhary, Brahmanandam, Getup Srinu, and Jeevan in significant roles.
It is written by Ram, Ramesh Eligeti, and Shivani Dhobal and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati, with Chilaka Productions.