Super Subbu Trailer: Sundeep Kishan Leads Netflix’s First Telugu Original On Sex Education In A Village

Super Subbu trailer explores sex education through humour and village chaos.
Sundeep Kishan leads Netflix's first-ever Telugu original comedy series.
Maakipur's quirky residents create endless misunderstandings and memorable moments.
The Super Subbu trailer has finally arrived, offering a lively first look at Netflix's first Telugu original series. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the comedy-drama follows a well-meaning teacher whose attempt to settle into a new job quickly turns into a series of hilarious misadventures. Set in the fictional village of Maakipur, the show tackles the often-avoided subject of sex education through humour, heart and plenty of small-town chaos.
Super Subbu trailer introduces a teacher out of his depth
The story centres on Subramanyam "Subbu" Chillukuri Rao, a teacher who is posted to Maakipur, a village known for its eccentric residents and unconventional problems. Hoping to prove himself, Subbu arrives ready to teach, only to discover that his biggest challenge will be conducting sex education classes.
As questions, rumours and misunderstandings spread through the village, Subbu finds himself caught in increasingly complicated situations. Despite having little experience, he attempts to navigate the assignment while balancing family expectations, professional setbacks and personal struggles.
Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar lead the Netflix series
Speaking about the show, Sundeep Kishan said that the series approaches a sensitive topic with humour, honesty and warmth. He explained that Subbu constantly finds himself in trouble despite his good intentions, making the character both relatable and entertaining.
Mithila Palkar, who plays an aspiring influencer hoping to become an actor, shared that she was drawn to the emotional depth beneath the comedy. The actress noted that the story explores relationships, acceptance and understanding while maintaining a fun and vibrant tone.
Netflix's first Telugu Original Brings Maakipur To Life
Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the series is written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal. Produced under Chilaka Productions, the ensemble cast also includes Murali Sharma, Manasa Choudhary, Jeevan and Brahmanandam.
While the trailer focuses on the comedy and confusion surrounding Subbu's new assignment, the series ultimately promises a heartfelt story about personal growth and community. Super Subbu will premiere on Netflix on July 2.