Super Subbu Trailer: Sundeep Kishan Leads Netflix’s First Telugu Original On Sex Education In A Village

The Super Subbu trailer has finally arrived, offering a lively first look at Netflix's first Telugu original series. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the comedy-drama follows a well-meaning teacher whose attempt to settle into a new job quickly turns into a series of hilarious misadventures. Set in the fictional village of Maakipur, the show tackles the often-avoided subject of sex education through humour, heart and plenty of small-town chaos.