Isakhapatnam Trailer Unveils Samuthirakani And Aishwarya Rajesh's Fierce Power Battle

Isakhapatnam trailer reveals a father-daughter power struggle in a fictional port town.
Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh headline Prime Video's seven-episode crime thriller.
The Telugu series explores revenge, political rivalries and dangerous ambitions.
The Isakhapatnam trailer has offered audiences a first glimpse into a world where family ties are tested by ambition and power. Featuring Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sunil in pivotal roles, the upcoming Telugu crime thriller unfolds in a fictional port town where political influence, gang rivalries and personal vendettas collide with devastating consequences.
The newly released trailer establishes an intense conflict between Naidu and his daughter Bharathi, whose opposing ideologies appear to place them on a dangerous collision course. As loyalties shift and tensions escalate, the series promises an emotionally charged battle for control.
Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh lead a gritty crime saga
Produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra, Isakhapatnam is directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed. Alongside the lead cast, the series features Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma and Raja Chembolu.
According to the makers, the seven-episode series explores how greed, revenge and unchecked ambition influence the choices people make in their pursuit of power.
Isakhapatnam trailer hints at a larger battle for control
Speaking about the project, it was shared by Samuthirakani that he was drawn to the complexity of Naidu and the emotional depth of the story. It was also said by Aishwarya Rajesh that Bharathi's resilience and vulnerability made the role particularly compelling.
Beyond its action-packed moments, the trailer suggests that Isakhapatnam will examine the fragile balance between justice and authority, while highlighting the personal cost of power struggles.
Prime Video has confirmed that the series will stream in Telugu, with dubbed versions available in Tamil and Hindi, along with subtitles in 15 languages.