Isakhapatnam Trailer Unveils Samuthirakani And Aishwarya Rajesh's Fierce Power Battle

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Starring Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the Telugu crime thriller explores how ambition and power reshape relationships in a fictional port town.

Isakhapatnam
Isakhapatnam Trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Isakhapatnam trailer reveals a father-daughter power struggle in a fictional port town.

  • Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh headline Prime Video's seven-episode crime thriller.

  • The Telugu series explores revenge, political rivalries and dangerous ambitions.

The Isakhapatnam trailer has offered audiences a first glimpse into a world where family ties are tested by ambition and power. Featuring Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sunil in pivotal roles, the upcoming Telugu crime thriller unfolds in a fictional port town where political influence, gang rivalries and personal vendettas collide with devastating consequences.

The newly released trailer establishes an intense conflict between Naidu and his daughter Bharathi, whose opposing ideologies appear to place them on a dangerous collision course. As loyalties shift and tensions escalate, the series promises an emotionally charged battle for control.

Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh lead a gritty crime saga

Produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra, Isakhapatnam is directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed. Alongside the lead cast, the series features Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma and Raja Chembolu.

Isakapatnam OTT release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani And Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer Telugu Action Thriller

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to the makers, the seven-episode series explores how greed, revenge and unchecked ambition influence the choices people make in their pursuit of power.

Isakhapatnam trailer hints at a larger battle for control

Speaking about the project, it was shared by Samuthirakani that he was drawn to the complexity of Naidu and the emotional depth of the story. It was also said by Aishwarya Rajesh that Bharathi's resilience and vulnerability made the role particularly compelling.

Related Content
Isakapatnam OTT release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Dhootha Season 2 Announced - Instagram
Raakh trailer out - Amazon Prime Video
Brown Trailer Out - Zee5

Beyond its action-packed moments, the trailer suggests that Isakhapatnam will examine the fragile balance between justice and authority, while highlighting the personal cost of power struggles.

Raakh trailer out - Amazon Prime Video
Raakh Trailer Out: Ali Fazal Is On The Trail Of Ruthless Killers In The Emotionally Intense Show

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Prime Video has confirmed that the series will stream in Telugu, with dubbed versions available in Tamil and Hindi, along with subtitles in 15 languages.

The seven-episode crime drama is set to premiere worldwide on July 2.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories