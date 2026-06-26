Did Vijay Deverakonda Demand 6 Vanity Vans And 50 Assistants On Ranabaali Set? Team Dismisses Fake Reports

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Vijay Deverakonda's team dismissed fabricated reports claiming the actor demanded six vanity vans and 50 assistants for his upcoming film Ranabaali.

Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda's team dismisses fake set demand Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Some social media reports claimed that actor Vijay Deverakonda demanded 6 vanity vans and 50 assistants on the set of his upcoming film Ranabaali.

  • Deverakonda's team dismissed viral social media screenshots claiming the actor made unreasonable logistical demands.

  • 123Telugu denied publishing the reports and threatened legal action against those misusing their brand identity to spread misinformation.

There have been reports on social media claiming that actor Vijay Deverakonda demanded 6 vanity vans and 50 assistants for his forthcoming film Ranabaali. His team has dismissed the reports alleging the actor made unreasonable logistical demands.

Fake screenshots were circulated on X to resemble real articles from the entertainment portal 123Telugu. Deverakonda's team has called them part of a deliberate misinformation campaign.

Vijay Deverakonda's team denies 6 caravans, 50 assistants claims

"These claims have no basis whatsoever. We honestly can’t understand what is the origin of these screenshots, which sprung out of nowhere," a source from Deverakonda's team told SCREEN.

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Portal threatens legal action

The fabricated screenshots falsely claimed the film's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, were forced to approach the Producers Council to resolve Deverakonda's demands.

123Telugu clarified that it didn't publish the article.

The publication warned of impending legal action against those responsible for misusing their brand identity to spread the false information.

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Deverakonda had earlier launched a public campaign against fake news and gossip websites in 2020.

Earlier, there were reports that he insulted people he was trying to help during his COVID-19 lockdown relief efforts. An article was published by an entertainment website with the headline "Vijay Deverakonda insulting poor people".

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and several prominent stars of the industry publicly supported Deverakonda's anti-fake news initiative at the time

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About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is a period action drama that also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It marks Deverakonda and Mandanna's first on-screen reunion after their wedding.

Earlier, they worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

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