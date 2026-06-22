Six Killed, 21 Injured as Truck Hits Pick-Up Van in MP's Chhindwara

As many as six persons were killed and 21 sustained injuries after a truck hit a stationary pick-up van packed with labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred on the two-lane Chhindwara-Betul National Highway near Temni village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.
Six people, among them a woman, have died and 21 sustained injuries in the accident, Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI.
The pick-up van was parked by the roadside, and the driver was talking to someone when the truck rammed into the vehicle, causing it to overturn, Area Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Choubey said.
Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for some time and resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, said Choubey, who was present at the scene.
According to eyewitnesses, the truck's left rear tyre burst in the accident, and it went on to hit a motorcycle, crushing its rider, and overturned.
Additional Superintendent of Police Ashish Khare said that the condition of two to three injured persons was critical.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the tragic accident and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to others who suffered injuries.