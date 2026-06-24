NBA Draft 2026, First Round: Dybantsa Snapped Up By Washington Wizards As No 1 Pick

AJ Dybantsa, right, poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being selected by the Washington Wizards as the first pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

At 6-foot-9 and 217 pounds, Dybantsa has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, who happens to be his favorite player. Durant grew up in the Washington area, and Wizards fans can only hope Dybantsa can live up to the comparisons. 1/12 AJ Dybantsa is interviewed after being chosen by the Washington Wizards as the first pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





2/12 AJ Dybantsa arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger





3/12 Darryn Peterson, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being chosen by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





4/12 Cameron Boozer, right, poses for a photo with Adam Silver, left, NBA Commissioner, after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





5/12 Keaton Wagler is interviewed after being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





6/12 Morez Johnson Jr. reacts after being selected by the Dallas Mavericks as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





7/12 Darius Acuff Jr., right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the seventh pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





8/12 Kingston Flemings tips his cap after being selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the eighth pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





9/12 Mikel Brown Jr. gestures after being selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draftin the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





10/12 Caleb Wilson, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being selected by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





11/12 Cameron Boozer, right, poses for a photo with Adam Silver, left, NBA Commissioner, after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





12/12 Brayden Burries is interviewed after being selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the tenth overall pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





