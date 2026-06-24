NBA Draft 2026, First Round: Dybantsa Snapped Up By Washington Wizards As No 1 Pick

AJ Dybantsa is on his way to Washington and ready to start working as soon as he gets there. That’s not until Wednesday. Tuesday was a night for the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick to party. “Obviously this night is just a celebration of all the hard work I’ve done in the past, and so now I’m going to celebrate,” Dybantsa said. So were a record number of one-and-done college stars who followed him, a trio of national champions from Michigan and fans of both New York teams on what sounded like an even more festive NBA draft than usual. The Wizards started it by selecting Dybantsa, a forward who led the nation in scoring in his one season at BYU. He averaged 25.5 points, highlighted by a 43-point effort that broke BYU’s freshman scoring record, and was the first of a record-tying eight straight college freshman taken to begin the draft.

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NBA basketball draft 2026 top pics highlights-AJ Dybantsa
AJ Dybantsa, right, poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being selected by the Washington Wizards as the first pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

At 6-foot-9 and 217 pounds, Dybantsa has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, who happens to be his favorite player. Durant grew up in the Washington area, and Wizards fans can only hope Dybantsa can live up to the comparisons.

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NBA basketball draft 2026 top pics highlights-Dybantsa
AJ Dybantsa is interviewed after being chosen by the Washington Wizards as the first pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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NBA basketball draft 2026 top pics highlights-AJ Dybantsa
AJ Dybantsa arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Darryn Peterson, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being chosen by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Cameron Boozer, right, poses for a photo with Adam Silver, left, NBA Commissioner, after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Keaton Wagler is interviewed after being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Morez Johnson Jr. reacts after being selected by the Dallas Mavericks as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Kingston Flemings tips his cap after being selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the eighth pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Cameron Boozer, right, poses for a photo with Adam Silver, left, NBA Commissioner, after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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