Karthi's Spy Thriller Sardar 2 Locks September Release; To Clash With Ranabaali

Karthi announced Sardar 2 release date with a teaser video.
The film will have a major box-office clash with Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, which releases on September 11.
Directed by PS Mithran, the sequel will see Karthi reprising his dual roles alongside new cast members SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath.
Actor Karthi's much-awaited spy thriller Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran, is set for global theatrical release this September, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film will lock horns with another major South Indian film, Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.
Sardar 2 release date
The sequel follows the 2022 hit Sardar. The makers of the spy thriller announced that Sardar 2 will arrive in cinemas on September 10. Karthi shared a teaser video on social media to confirm the release date.
"#Sardar2 ARRIVES Worldwide in theatres on September 10!", Karthi wrote. The teaser shows the actor standing armed with a gun as an explosion unfolds in the background. He is reprising his dual roles as Agent Sardar, also known as Chandra Bose, and Vijay Prakash.
The makers will release the film simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.
Watch the announcement video here.
Major box office clash
Sardar 2 arrives one day before Rahul Sankrityan's period drama Ranabaali, which is scheduled for September 11 release in multiple languages, including Hindi.
Both films might also face competition from Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, which is releasing on August 26.
Sardar 2 cast and crew
The sequel is backed by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi have penned the story, while Nambi has written the screenplay.
Alongside Karthi, Rajisha Vijayan is also reprising her role from the original film. SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath round out the cast.
Setbacks delayed Sardar 2 release
A tragedy occurred during the film's first schedule in Chennai in July 2024. Stunt performer Ezhumalai died after falling from a 20-foot rostrum on the third day of shooting. The Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) halted all regional shooting activities for one day to organise a safety awareness session for film artistes and technicians.
Karthi also visited Ezhumalai's family to pay his respects following the accident.
Sardar, which collected Rs 84.5 crore worldwide, remains among Karthi's highest-grossing theatrical releases, alongside director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.