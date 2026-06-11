Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani And Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer Telugu Action Thriller

Telugu action thriller Isakapatnam has locked its premiere date.
Directed by Garry BH, the seven-episode thriller series will be released in July.
It stars Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.
Telugu action thriller Isakapatnam has set its release date for July. Described as a "gritty, revenge-fueled" drama, it stars Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. Directed by Garry BH, the seven-episode thriller series revolves around power dynamics, family feuds, political conflicts and gangster warfare.
Isakapatnam OTT release date out
The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2 in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi, and subtitles in 15 languages, including English.
Prime Video on Thursday shared the first-look poster of the show on social media and captioned it, "What happens when three forces collide? 🔥#IsakapatnamOnPrime, New Series, July 2 (sic)."
About Isakapatnam
Prashant Ragathi has written the revenge-fueled action thriller with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed. Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra, under the banner of Tamada Media Productions, have backed it.
Isakapatnam cast
Alongside Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the series also stars Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu in pivotal roles.
Tamada and Reddy Borra shared, “While Isakapatnam has the intensity and grit of a revenge thriller, at its heart it is a story about personal loss, loyalty, family feuds, and political conflict, themes that we believe are intriguing and entertaining for a global audience.”
They also said that the show is “rooted in authenticity, with every detail—from the recreation of a port town to the characters and narrative—contributing to a rich and immersive storytelling experience.”