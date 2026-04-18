VDxShouryuv: Vijay Deverakonda Announces His Next Project With Shouryuv

Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed his next with director Shouryuv. He also introduced the team working on the upcoming film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Vijay Deverakonda, Shouryuv new film
Vijay Deverakonda's next film is with Shouryuv Photo: Instgaram/Vijay Deverakonda
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed his next with director Shouryuv.

  • He also introduced the team working on the upcoming film.

  • The upcoming film brings on board global talent.

Vijay Deverakonda has announced his new film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. The upcoming film promises to deliver world-class cinema, bringing together global talent, including DOP of House of the Dragon, Alejandro Martínez, music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab and a VFX team associated with films like Snowpiercer, Gods of Egypt, and Batman Forever.

Vijay Deverakonda's new film with Shouryuv

On Saturday, taking to his social media handles, Vijay announced his new project, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, alongside a poster. It features VD walking forward, holding four deadly dogs on metal leashes. He is dressed in an olive green outfit and wears gold jewellery. 6–7 men walk behind him holding weapons, giving us a glimpse of a powerful team of global creative and technical talent.

"Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv and his wild imagination and intense heart :) ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love (sic)," he captioned the post.

On the poster, it is written “All this anger was once loved” with love and anger highlighted in red.

Rashmika-Vijay announce scholarships to students - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Scholarships For Students In 44 Government Schools In Telangana

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Clip Highlights The Lead Characters’ Wedding - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali First Look Video Out

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects

Apart from his film with Shouryuv, Vijay's upcoming release is Ranabaali, a period drama set in 19th-century colonial India. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it also stars his wife, actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Related Content
null - null
In Pics- Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Album
Rashmika-Vijay announce scholarships to students - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Scholarships For Students In 44 Government Schools In Telangana
Rashmika-Vijay attend Allu Sirish's pre-wedding ceremony - X/Saurabh Pal
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Ceremony - Check Pics
The Clip Highlights The Lead Characters’ Wedding - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali First Look Video Out
Related Content

Vijay plays a freedom fighter, and Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma, in the movie.

It is set to hit the screens on September 11, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RCB Go Green In Saturday Double-Header; Black Market Ticket Scam Rocks Chinnaswamy

  2. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  3. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. 131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

  3. Why is Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam, Daughter of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Making Headlines?

  4. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  5. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Resigns On Coal Import Issue

  4. Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire

  5. Myanmar Pardons Over 4,000 Prisoners, Releases Deposed President Win Myint In New Year Amnesty

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy