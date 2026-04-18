VDxShouryuv: Vijay Deverakonda Announces His Next Project With Shouryuv

Summary of this article
Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed his next with director Shouryuv.
He also introduced the team working on the upcoming film.
The upcoming film brings on board global talent.
Vijay Deverakonda has announced his new film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. The upcoming film promises to deliver world-class cinema, bringing together global talent, including DOP of House of the Dragon, Alejandro Martínez, music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab and a VFX team associated with films like Snowpiercer, Gods of Egypt, and Batman Forever.
Vijay Deverakonda's new film with Shouryuv
On Saturday, taking to his social media handles, Vijay announced his new project, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, alongside a poster. It features VD walking forward, holding four deadly dogs on metal leashes. He is dressed in an olive green outfit and wears gold jewellery. 6–7 men walk behind him holding weapons, giving us a glimpse of a powerful team of global creative and technical talent.
"Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv and his wild imagination and intense heart :) ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love (sic)," he captioned the post.
On the poster, it is written “All this anger was once loved” with love and anger highlighted in red.
Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects
Apart from his film with Shouryuv, Vijay's upcoming release is Ranabaali, a period drama set in 19th-century colonial India. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it also stars his wife, actress Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay plays a freedom fighter, and Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma, in the movie.
It is set to hit the screens on September 11, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.