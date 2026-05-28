Vrushakarma Release Date: Naga Chaitanya's Adventure Thriller Eyes December Release - Report

Naga Chaitanya’s adventure thriller Vrushakarma might get pushed to December.
The official release date is yet to be announced.
Directed by Karthik Dandu, the thriller also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.
Naga Chaitanya’s adventure thriller Vrushakarma is one of the highly anticipated films. It is reportedly eyeing a grand theatrical release by the end of this year. However, the makers are yet to announce the official date.
Vrushakarma to release in December?
According to a report in 123 Telugu, the makers are planning to release Vrushakarma in December 2026. Reportedly, the post-production is taking more time. The film has high-end visual effects and fantasy elements, so the team wants to give more time to complete the work properly.
The official release date of the film is awaited.
Vrushakarma first glimpse
Its first glimpse was unveiled in March this year. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the thriller also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.
The clip showed Sparsh playing a negative character who uses black magic by drawing weird sketches on a board, targeting a man and killing him, staying inside his home. He is possessed by some evil spirit, and Naga Chaitanya's character is seen fighting it.
Zarina Wahab and Jayaram are also part of the cast.
It has been produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. Ajaneesh B Loknath has composed the film’s music.
What Naga Chaitanya said about Vrushakarma
Earlier, in an interview with Variety India, on the film's scale, Chay said, “There is a lot of VFX involved in Vrushakarma as we want to create a large-scale theatrical experience for the audience.”
He also revealed that the film's shoot is almost complete, and they were planning to release it in August or October. “The film is 90 per cent complete, but there is still 10 per cent left,” he had said.