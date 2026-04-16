Naagzilla Release Date Postponed: Kartik Aaryan's Film To Now Hit Theatres In 2027

Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla has been pushed to 2027. It was originally scheduled for release on August 14, 2026.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Naagzilla new release date
Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla postponed to 2027 Photo: Instagram/Karan Johar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla has been pushed to 2027.

  • It was originally scheduled for release on August 14, 2026.

  • The upcoming film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated fantasy comedy Naagzilla has been postponed. It will now hit theatres on February 12, 2027. Earlier, it was set to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

The upcoming film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Kartik is playing an Ichadhari Naag (shape-shifting serpent) in the film.

Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla postponed to 2027

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of Naagzilla's postponement on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "KARTIK AARYAN: 'NAAGZILLA' RELEASE DATE LOCKED – VALENTINE'S DAY 2027... Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming film #Naagzilla, a creature comedy starring #KartikAaryan, is set to release on 12 Feb 2027 [#ValentineDay weekend] (sic)."

He added, "A world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in #Indian folklore, #Naagzilla is directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba [of the #Fukrey franchise]. Produced by #KaranJohar, #MahaveerJain, #AdarPoonawalla, #ApoorvaMehta, #MrighdeepSinghLamba, and #NeetuMJain. Co-produced Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain... Written by Gautam Mehra (sic)."

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Naagzilla is written by Gautam Mehra. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain.

About Kartik's character in Naagzilla

Kartik's character is named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. In April last year, he shared a motion poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar…#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand..Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…Naag Panchami par (snake emoji) aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko (sic)."

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Apart from Naagzilla, Kartik Aaryan also has Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled film with Sreeleela.

He was last seen in the 2025 film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. The film tanked at the box office.

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