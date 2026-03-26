Nagabandham Release Date Locked: Virat Karrna, Jagapathi Babu Film Set For Grand Pan-India Debut

Nagabandham release date is finally locked, with the Virat Karrna-led mythological action drama set for a massive pan-India theatrical release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Nagabandham
Nagabandham Will Release In July Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nagabandham is set for a worldwide release in July 2026.

  • Virat Karrna-led film delves into the hidden mythology of ancient temples.

  • Jagapathi Babu’s starrer will release as a pan-India film in multiple languages.

Nagabandham release date has officially been announced, with the much-anticipated mythological action drama set to arrive as one of the biggest pan-India spectacles of the year. Starring Virat Karrna and Jagapathi Babu, the film has already begun generating buzz for its scale and concept.

The announcement was made by the production house Nik Studios on social media, where it was stated that, “The date is set... Experience one of the biggest Pan-Indian spectacles of 2026. NAGABANDHAM GRAND RELEASE worldwide… This divine secret stuns, unseats and unleashes on big screens.” The statement was shared as part of the film’s official reveal, confirming its theatrical rollout.

Nagabandham teaser review - YouTube
Nagabandham Teaser Unveiled: Mahesh Babu Launches Epic Magnum Opus

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nagabandham plot explores temple secrets and mythology

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham is said to revolve around the hidden mysteries of India’s ancient Vishnu temples. The narrative is reportedly inspired by real-life treasure discoveries linked to temples such as Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath.

At its core, the film explores the sacred concept of Nagabandham, an age-old ritual believed to protect divine treasures. These mythological elements are said to be woven into a contemporary cinematic narrative, blending folklore with large-scale storytelling. The film carries the tagline “The Secret Treasure”, hinting at a layered adventure rooted in cultural history.

Related Content
BLACKPINK Unveils ‘DEADLINE’ Mini-Album - Instagram
BLACKPINK DEADLINE Release Date Confirmed, Comeback Set to Shake 2026
Nagabandham teaser review - YouTube
Nagabandham Teaser Unveiled: Mahesh Babu Launches Epic Magnum Opus
Ram Charan's Peddi release date out - Instagram
Peddi: Ram Charan-Starrer To Hit The Screens In April, Check Out Release Date
Mahesh Babu's film Varanasi with SS Rajamouli to release in April 2027 - X/SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi With Mahesh Babu Locks Release Date For April 2027? Here's What We Know
Related Content

Cast and crew details

The film features an ensemble cast, with Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon playing the female leads. Supporting roles are played by Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma and B.S. Avinash.

Technical credits include cinematography by Soundar Rajan S, music composed by Abhe and Junaid Kumar, and editing by Santosh Kamireddy. Dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, while Ashok Kumar has handled the film’s production design.

Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla shoot moves across Delhi locations - Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Shoot Sparks Frenzy At Delhi Metro Station

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sources close to the project have indicated that the film is considered a passion project for director Abhishek Nama, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with a worldwide theatrical debut scheduled for July 3, 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines India's Home Season Schedule - Check Fixtures

  2. Why IPL Teams Command Such High Valuations Among Cricket Leagues

  3. Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB For Record Sale, Reminds Of His Initial Investment In Team

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Clarifies Catch Rules; Impact Rule Stays

  5. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  2. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE: Israel Claims It Killed IRGC’s Navy Commander After Iran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today