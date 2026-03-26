Nagabandham Release Date Locked: Virat Karrna, Jagapathi Babu Film Set For Grand Pan-India Debut

Summary of this article
Nagabandham is set for a worldwide release in July 2026.
Virat Karrna-led film delves into the hidden mythology of ancient temples.
Jagapathi Babu’s starrer will release as a pan-India film in multiple languages.
Nagabandham release date has officially been announced, with the much-anticipated mythological action drama set to arrive as one of the biggest pan-India spectacles of the year. Starring Virat Karrna and Jagapathi Babu, the film has already begun generating buzz for its scale and concept.
The announcement was made by the production house Nik Studios on social media, where it was stated that, “The date is set... Experience one of the biggest Pan-Indian spectacles of 2026. NAGABANDHAM GRAND RELEASE worldwide… This divine secret stuns, unseats and unleashes on big screens.” The statement was shared as part of the film’s official reveal, confirming its theatrical rollout.
Nagabandham plot explores temple secrets and mythology
Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham is said to revolve around the hidden mysteries of India’s ancient Vishnu temples. The narrative is reportedly inspired by real-life treasure discoveries linked to temples such as Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath.
At its core, the film explores the sacred concept of Nagabandham, an age-old ritual believed to protect divine treasures. These mythological elements are said to be woven into a contemporary cinematic narrative, blending folklore with large-scale storytelling. The film carries the tagline “The Secret Treasure”, hinting at a layered adventure rooted in cultural history.
Cast and crew details
The film features an ensemble cast, with Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon playing the female leads. Supporting roles are played by Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma and B.S. Avinash.
Technical credits include cinematography by Soundar Rajan S, music composed by Abhe and Junaid Kumar, and editing by Santosh Kamireddy. Dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, while Ashok Kumar has handled the film’s production design.
Sources close to the project have indicated that the film is considered a passion project for director Abhishek Nama, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.
The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with a worldwide theatrical debut scheduled for July 3, 2026.