Peddi Row: Janhvi Kapoor's Controversial Scenes Removed, Buchi Babu Sana Says ‘Few Shots Turned Misleading’

Peddi's writer and director, Buchi Babu Sana, has confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes from the film have been removed.
He admitted that “a few shots turned misleading.”
Viewers and critics raised objections against how Janhvi's character was portrayed in the film.
The controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi has grabbed the headlines, with debate on social media. Several prominent figures from the Indian entertainment industry, including Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Nithya Menen, and others, have weighed in on the objectification of women in films.
As discussions have intensified, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana, in an interview, has confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes from the film have been removed.
Buchi Babu on Peddi critcism
Viewers and critics have questioned how Janhvi’s character Achiyyamma is written, focusing more on her appearance and less on her character development. Earlier, Buchi Babu, who has also written Peddi, announced they would remove the controversial sequence from the film.
In an interview with SCREEN, reacting to the criticism, he said, “In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story.”
He also shared that with Peddi, the approach was deliberately different. “In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves,” he added.
The Uppena director admitted that “a few shots turned misleading,” adding they have taken “corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”
Amidst the controversy, Peddi is performing well at the box office. It is set to reach the Rs 300 crore worldwide.
The sports drama also starred Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.