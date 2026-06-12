Peddi: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Undergoes Re-Editing After Severe Backlash - Report

Peddi is being re-edited to make it “crisper and more palatable” for the Hindi audience.
Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes are reportedly removed, and some portions of Divyenndu's character.
The edited version of the film will reportedly be shown in cinemas on June 13 onwards.
Ram Charan-starrer Peddi got embroiled in a controversy for certain scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor. It soon sparked a nationwide debate. Netizens, critics and industry watchers criticised Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma's portrayal in the film. Questions were raised about specific camera angles, close-up shots and romantic sequences, which many alleged the character was objectified and hypersexualised.
Following this, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology and assured that the controversial portions would be removed. The latest report claims that Peddi has been re-edited after facing criticism.
Is Peddi re-edited?
A new report in Variety India claims that Peddi is being re-edited to make it “crisper and more palatable,” particularly for audiences in the Hindi region, where the film has received a lukewarm response.
The scenes objectifying Janhvi's character are removed. Also, certain expletives and some innuendos, which were said by Divyenndu's character, will be cut. The report also states that their roles will be further reduced.
Apart from these, some flashback scenes in the second half of the film featuring Shivarajkumar, certain scenes starring Ram and Jagapathi Babu, and a few moments featuring Boman Irani, are also likely to be edited.
After these changes, Peddi will be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for fresh certification.
The edited version of the film will reportedly be shown in cinemas on June 13 onwards.
What Buchi Babu Sana said about Peddi's controversial scenes
Recently, in an interview with SCREEN, reacting to the criticism, the director admitted that “a few shots turned misleading,” adding they have taken “corrective measures to remove them.”
He felt that “a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story.”
Peddi box office collection
The sports drama is currently the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2026. It has grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide, according to Vriddhi Cinemas.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the India nett collection of Peddi stands at Rs 193.55 crore in eight days.