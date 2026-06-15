I'm Game poster: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Comeback And New Avatar Get Fans Talking

The film is being backed by Wayfarer Films, Dulquer's production banner, which has supported several successful projects in recent years. Expectations are particularly high as director Nahas Hidhayath is coming off the success of RDX, one of Malayalam cinema's biggest action hits in recent times. With a promising cast, an experienced creative team and a festive Onam release window, industry watchers believe I'm Game could emerge as one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year.