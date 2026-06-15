I'm Game poster: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Comeback And New Avatar Get Fans Talking

I'm Game poster showcases Dulquer Salmaan's stylish Malayalam comeback avatar.
Mrunal Thakur and several celebrities praised Dulquer Salmaan's latest poster.
The Deverakonda? No. I'm Game arrives during the Onam festive season.
The I'm Game poster has become one of the biggest talking points on social media, with Dulquer Salmaan unveiling a striking new look that has left fans eager for more. Dressed in an all-white suit and dark sunglasses, the actor exudes confidence in the newly released poster, accompanied by the caption, “Suit up. It's time.”
The poster marks an important milestone for Dulquer as he returns to Malayalam cinema in a lead role following King of Kotha. The reveal has quickly generated excitement among audiences, many of whom have been waiting to see the actor headline a major Mollywood project again.
Dulquer Salmaan's stylish look receives celebrity reactions
Soon after the poster was unveiled, celebrities and fans flooded social media with praise. Heart emojis were shared by actors Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan, while Mrunal Thakur reacted enthusiastically with the comment, “Let's goooo.”
Fans echoed the excitement online, with several calling the poster a “homecoming” moment for the actor. Others praised Dulquer's screen presence, with one fan writing that he was “the GAME”.
Why I'm Game is a significant Malayalam comeback
The anticipation surrounding I'm Game is also linked to Dulquer Salmaan's recent journey across multiple film industries. Over the past few years, the actor has balanced projects in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, building a pan-Indian fan base with films such as Sita Ramam, Chup: Revenge of the Artist and Lucky Baskhar. However, many fans have been eager to see him return to Malayalam cinema in a leading role with a large-scale commercial entertainer.
The film is being backed by Wayfarer Films, Dulquer's production banner, which has supported several successful projects in recent years. Expectations are particularly high as director Nahas Hidhayath is coming off the success of RDX, one of Malayalam cinema's biggest action hits in recent times. With a promising cast, an experienced creative team and a festive Onam release window, industry watchers believe I'm Game could emerge as one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year.
Soon after the poster was unveiled, celebrities and fans flooded social media with praise. Heart emojis were shared by actors Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan, while Mrunal Thakur reacted enthusiastically with the comment, “Let's goooo.”
Fans echoed the excitement online, with several calling the poster a “homecoming” moment for the actor. Others praised Dulquer's screen presence, with one fan writing that he was “the GAME”.