Daldalll First Look: Jaideep Ahlawat Teases A Chilling Descent Into Darkness

Summary of this article
Jaideep Ahlawat revealed Daldalll first look featuring an eerie muddy swamp setting.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, the thriller hints at psychological suspense and emotional conflict.
Fans flooded social media after Daldalll poster sparked massive online curiosity instantly.
Jaideep Ahlawat is stepping into another intense and mysterious world with his newly announced film Daldalll. The actor officially unveiled the first look of the project on Friday, marking his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni. Known for his layered performances and gritty screen presence, Ahlawat has once again managed to spark intrigue with a striking visual that hints at a suspense-heavy thriller.
Daldalll first look hints at a dark and suspenseful narrative
The newly released poster shows Jaideep Ahlawat trapped inside a muddy swamp, immediately creating an unsettling atmosphere. Covered in mud and seemingly struggling to escape, the actor’s intense look has already become a talking point among fans online. Alongside the visual, a dramatic caption was shared by the makers that read, “Iss Daldal mein tum sab bhi phasoge!”
While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the first glimpse strongly suggests a psychological or survival-driven thriller with dark undertones. The muddy swamp imagery appears symbolic, teasing a world filled with danger, emotional conflict and uncertainty.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Suresh Triveni’s first collaboration creates excitement
Suresh Triveni is best known for critically acclaimed films like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa. He is also working on the upcoming Netflix dark comedy Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.
Soon after the Daldalll announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from excited fans. Comments calling the poster “amazing” and “intense” quickly surfaced, while many expressed eagerness to watch Ahlawat return to the big screen again.
On the work front, Ahlawat also has Drishyam 3 and King lined up, making the coming year one of his busiest yet.