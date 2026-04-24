New Canadian Citizenship Rules Open Doors For Millions Of Americans

Troy Hicks, a Nevada resident with a Canadian-born great-grandfather, said his interest followed negative feedback regarding the U.S. during an international trip. “So the idea of doing that with a Canadian passport just seemed easier, better, more palatable,” he said. Maureen Sullivan of Florida expressed a similar sentiment regarding security, “When I first heard about the bill, I couldn’t believe it. It was like this little gift that fell in my lap. There was kind of this collective excitement amongst the (family) who just felt like, we wanted to feel like we were doing something to take care of our security in the future if needed.”