Premalu 2 Cancelled? Naslen Reveals Why The Blockbuster Sequel Failed To Take Off

Premalu 2 cancelled update shocks fans as Naslen cites script perfection concerns and delays.
Premalu sequel followed a Rs 100 crore Malayalam blockbuster loved across audiences.
Naslen latest projects include Suriya 47, Bachelor Party 2 and Mattancherry Mafia.
Premalu 2 has become the centre of fresh discussion after actor Naslen revealed why the sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster did not move forward. While fans had long been waiting for updates, the actor has now confirmed that the project was eventually halted due to creative challenges linked to the screenplay and overall execution.
Premalu sequel faced delays after blockbuster success
Directed by Girish AD, Premalu emerged as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest crowd-pleasers in recent years. Set in Hyderabad, the romantic entertainer starred Naslen and Mamitha Baiju and connected strongly with younger audiences through its humour and relatable storytelling. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and quickly became a major commercial success.
Its success naturally sparked excitement around a sequel. However, after the announcement of Premalu 2, updates remained scarce and rumours about production delays continued to circulate
Producer Dileesh Pothan had earlier hinted that the project was struggling to find direction. Naslen has now offered the clearest explanation yet.
Naslen on why Premalu 2 was cancelled
Speaking to Club FM, it was stated by Naslen that Premalu 2 had officially been cancelled for now because the script did not achieve the level of perfection expected by the team.
According to the actor, the project failed to reach what he described as a “perfect landing” due to technical and creative reasons. He also indicated that while the sequel has been stopped at present, the possibility of revisiting it in the future still remains open.
The actor’s remarks suggest that the decision was less about abandoning the franchise and more about preserving the quality associated with the original film.
Meanwhile, Naslen’s slate remains busy. The actor is reportedly attached to several upcoming projects including Suriya 47, Amal Neerad’s 'Bachelor Party 2 and Khalid Rahman’s Mattancherry Mafia alongside Mammootty.