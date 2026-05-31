PVR INOX Pictures Dismisses Rift With Vashu Bhagnani Over ₹100 Crore Deal Claims

PVR INOX Pictures denied reports of a financial rift with Pooja Entertainment.
Alleged ₹100 crore distribution dispute claims were called misleading and speculative publicly.
Jackky Bhagnani received appreciation amid continuing Bollywood legal and business controversies.
PVR INOX Pictures has dismissed reports suggesting a financial dispute with Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, calling the speculation misleading and exaggerated. The clarification arrives after reports claimed that losses tied to a multi-film theatrical distribution agreement had triggered repayment tensions and potential legal complications between the companies. While online chatter intensified, PVR INOX Pictures maintained that its relationship with the Bhagnani family remains cordial and professional.
PVR INOX Pictures rejects Vashu Bhagnani's dispute claims
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, PVR INOX Pictures had allegedly entered a theatrical distribution arrangement with Pooja Entertainment for Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was claimed that the company advanced close to ₹100 crore under a refundable agreement linked to the films' theatrical performance.
The report further suggested that after the films underperformed commercially, a sizeable amount allegedly remained unsettled, and that discussions involving luxury Mumbai properties were explored as part of a possible settlement.
PVR INOX statement calls reports 'misleading and speculative.'
Responding to the claims, PVR INOX Pictures issued an official statement distancing itself from the narrative. It was stated by the company that the reports did not accurately reflect the nature of the relationship between both parties.
The company further stressed that its association with the Bhagnani family has been built on years of collaboration and mutual respect. Without commenting directly on the financial figures circulating online, PVR INOX Pictures added that commercial reconciliations are common business practices and are generally handled privately.
The statement also carried appreciation for producer Jackky Bhagnani. It was noted by the company that his conduct during discussions had remained constructive and professional while carrying forward Vashu Bhagnani's legacy.
The clarification comes as Pooja Entertainment remains involved in a separate legal battle with Tips Industries over the use of songs from Biwi No.1 in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is currently scheduled for theatrical release later this week.