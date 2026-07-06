NTK Chief Seeman Demands Tamil Nadu Ban On Jr NTR-Trivikram Film Over Lord Murugan Origin Row

NTK leader Seeman demanded a ban on the upcoming Telugu film starring Jr NTR and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.
The controversy sparked after producer Naga Vamsi shared a promotional poster describing Lord Murugan as 'Born in the North'.
Seeman warned that depicting the Tamil deity as originating in the northern plains insults Tamil history, culture, and identity.s ban o
The leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Seeman, is demanding a ban on the upcoming Telugu movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starring Jr NTR. The controversy sparked after producer Naga Vamsi shared a promotional poster describing Lord Murugan as 'Born in the North'. The announcement poster suggested the movie would centre on Lord Murugan, who is also known as Karthikeya and Skanda.
Seeman demands ban on Jr NTR-Trivikram's film
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Seeman shared a strong statement, warning the production team about severe repercussions. He also requested the Tamil Nadu government, along with theatre owners and distributors, to halt the movie's release if alterations are not made to both the Tamil and Telugu versions.
Jr NTR-Trivikram Murugan film controversy explained
Naga Vamsi announced the untitled film on June 29. "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe," he wrote, sharing the poster.
For the unversed, in Tamil Nadu, Lord Murugan is affectionately known as 'Tamil Kadavul' (God of Tamil people). While some argue that the deity existed in the North before relocating to the South and did not have a physical birth. The phrase 'Born in the North' triggered a section of Tamilians.
Why Seeman demands state ban
Seeman called the announcement "shocking", and said that depicting the deity as originating in the northern plains insulted Tamil history and identity.
"From time immemorial, the most ancient, primal god of Tamils, inseparably intertwined with Tamil culture and way of life, is Lord Muruga Peruman. Tamil is Murugan; Murugan is Tamil; the two are inseparable," he wrote in his post.
"I warn that the film crew must immediately abandon their attempts to fabricate and impose fictional tales — such as claiming Lord Muruga was born in the northern plains — under the guise of art. Failure to do so will result in facing the most severe repercussions," Seeman warned.
"Considering that this film, which distorts Tamil culture and is created with the intent to hurt the sentiments of Tamils, could lead to serious law-and-order issues if released, I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the screening of its Tamil or Telugu versions in Tamil Nadu," he added.
Makers yet to respond
Neither the makers nor the actor has responded to Seeman's accusations. There are reports that the movie might be titled God of War, which means Por Kadavul in Tamil.