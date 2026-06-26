Baahubali Budget Gamble: SS Rajamouli Reveals ₹70 Crore Deficit Before Record-Breaking Box Office Success

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The new Netflix docuseries uncovers the financial risks, production struggles and fear that surrounded one of Indian cinema's biggest successes.

Baahubali Budget
Baahubali Budget: SS Rajamouli Reveals ₹70 Crore Deficit Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  1. Baahubali budget reportedly reached nearly ₹220 crore before its theatrical release.

  2. Makers faced a ₹70 crore deficit despite mounting anticipation for the epic film.

  3. SS Rajamouli revealed fear quickly turned into record-breaking box office success.

For millions of fans, Baahubali budget is now synonymous with one of Indian cinema's greatest success stories. However, the new Netflix docuseries Baahubali: The Torchbearer reveals that the film came dangerously close to becoming a financial disaster. Director SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda have shared how mounting costs, funding struggles and a ₹70 crore deficit left the team fearing their careers were over.

SS Rajamouli reveals the terrifying Baahubali budget gamble

According to the documentary, it was admitted by SS Rajamouli that Baahubali would never have been made had the team known in advance that both parts would eventually require around ₹400 crore. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda also explained that no fixed budget existed, with every decision being guided by the director's vision rather than financial limits.

Prabhas also reflected on the massive production costs, revealing that daily expenses climbed beyond ₹25 lakh, while just four days of filming the war sequence cost nearly ₹1 crore. Co-producer Prasad Devineni recalled that raising funds remained a constant struggle throughout production.

Rana Daggubati, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty hint at Baahubali 3 - X
Is Baahubali 3 On Cards? Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati Spark Sequel Rumours

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

₹70 crore deficit left the team fearing disaster

The pressure intensified just days before release when the makers realised the film's actual spending had crossed approximately ₹220 crore. It was revealed by Rajamouli that the final three days before release were filled with "pure terror."

Related Content
Suvendu Adhikari - | Photo: Handout via PTI
From Welfare Continuity to Growth Politics: BJP's First Budget Redraws Bengal’s Political Economy - null
Famous Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be Held on Aug 22; Rs 6 Crore Budget Approved - Kerala Tourism
In First Budget, Bengal's BJP Govt Announces DA Hike for its Employees, 1 Lakh Recruitments - null

The crisis did not end there. Prasad Devineni disclosed that Baahubali still faced a ₹70 crore deficit on release day because streaming rights did not exist and satellite rights had not yet been sold. The situation became so serious that the producers even discussed reducing the scale of the sequel if the first film failed.

The Raja Saab earns in single-digits on Day 4 - X
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The mood changed almost overnight. While early reactions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were reportedly negative, strong performances in Hindi markets and overseas gradually shifted public perception. Within days, collections surged across regions, transforming what many feared would become Indian cinema's biggest failure into one of its greatest blockbusters.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories