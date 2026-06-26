Baahubali Budget Gamble: SS Rajamouli Reveals ₹70 Crore Deficit Before Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Baahubali budget reportedly reached nearly ₹220 crore before its theatrical release.
Makers faced a ₹70 crore deficit despite mounting anticipation for the epic film.
SS Rajamouli revealed fear quickly turned into record-breaking box office success.
For millions of fans, Baahubali budget is now synonymous with one of Indian cinema's greatest success stories. However, the new Netflix docuseries Baahubali: The Torchbearer reveals that the film came dangerously close to becoming a financial disaster. Director SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda have shared how mounting costs, funding struggles and a ₹70 crore deficit left the team fearing their careers were over.
SS Rajamouli reveals the terrifying Baahubali budget gamble
According to the documentary, it was admitted by SS Rajamouli that Baahubali would never have been made had the team known in advance that both parts would eventually require around ₹400 crore. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda also explained that no fixed budget existed, with every decision being guided by the director's vision rather than financial limits.
Prabhas also reflected on the massive production costs, revealing that daily expenses climbed beyond ₹25 lakh, while just four days of filming the war sequence cost nearly ₹1 crore. Co-producer Prasad Devineni recalled that raising funds remained a constant struggle throughout production.
₹70 crore deficit left the team fearing disaster
The pressure intensified just days before release when the makers realised the film's actual spending had crossed approximately ₹220 crore. It was revealed by Rajamouli that the final three days before release were filled with "pure terror."
The crisis did not end there. Prasad Devineni disclosed that Baahubali still faced a ₹70 crore deficit on release day because streaming rights did not exist and satellite rights had not yet been sold. The situation became so serious that the producers even discussed reducing the scale of the sequel if the first film failed.
The mood changed almost overnight. While early reactions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were reportedly negative, strong performances in Hindi markets and overseas gradually shifted public perception. Within days, collections surged across regions, transforming what many feared would become Indian cinema's biggest failure into one of its greatest blockbusters.