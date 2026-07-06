Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Rom-Com

Pati Patni Aur Wo Do plot

The story follows Prajapati Pandey (played by Khurrana), a Prayagraj forest officer whose peaceful marriage turns chaotic after a former acquaintance asks him to assist with an issue, turning a minor favour into a mess. Gabbi portrays his journalist wife Aparna, who grows suspicious of his actions. Khan plays Chanchal, a woman who requests Pandey to pretend to be her partner so she can run away with her boyfriend, creating huge confusion. Singh plays Nilofer, Pandey's colleague and Aparna's friend who also get dragged into the chaos.