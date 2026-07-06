Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Rom-Com

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is heading towards a digital debut, eight weeks after its theatrical run.
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.
Mudassar Aziz directed and wrote the sequel. Vijay Raaz and Tigmanshu Dhulia round out the cast.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release update: The romantic-comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, is set for an OTT debut this week. The digital release comes exactly eight weeks after the film hit theatres on May 15, 2026. Viewers who missed the theatrical run can now stream the comedy at home.
When and where to watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do online
According to a report in Times of India, the makers announced that the rom-com will start streaming on Netflix from July 10.
About Pati Patni Aur Wo Do
The film has been written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under T-Series Films and B R Studios. Ketan Sodha created the background score.
It is the spiritual successor to the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The new film has a completely different plot and new characters. It explores the themes of relationships, family dynamics, and misunderstandings within marriage.
Pati Patni Aur Wo Do plot
The story follows Prajapati Pandey (played by Khurrana), a Prayagraj forest officer whose peaceful marriage turns chaotic after a former acquaintance asks him to assist with an issue, turning a minor favour into a mess. Gabbi portrays his journalist wife Aparna, who grows suspicious of his actions. Khan plays Chanchal, a woman who requests Pandey to pretend to be her partner so she can run away with her boyfriend, creating huge confusion. Singh plays Nilofer, Pandey's colleague and Aparna's friend who also get dragged into the chaos.
Vijay Raaz and Tigmanshu Dhulia play imporants roles in the narrative.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office
According to IMDb, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do ended its domestic lifetime, earning 59.29 crore net.