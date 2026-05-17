Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Witnesses Growth, Earns Over Rs 9 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer hit the screens on May 15, opening to mixed reviews, mostly positive from audiences and critics alike. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy had a decent start at the box office. On Day 2, the film witnessed growth of over 40%, taking the net collection to nearly Rs 10 crore.