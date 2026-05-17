Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer Witnesses Growth, Earns Over Rs 9 Crore

Summary of this article
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed growth on Day 2.
It collected almost Rs 10 crore in two days.
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is expected to do good business over the weekend.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer hit the screens on May 15, opening to mixed reviews, mostly positive from audiences and critics alike. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy had a decent start at the box office. On Day 2, the film witnessed growth of over 40%, taking the net collection to nearly Rs 10 crore.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 1. On Saturday, it saw a 43.8% growth from opening day's collection, earning Rs 5.75 crore across 6,717 shows with 16% occupancy.
The total domestic collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is Rs 9.75 crore, and gross collection stands at Rs 11.70 crore.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2 crore. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 13.70 crore.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's collections are low compared to its predecessor starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 9.1 crore on Day 1 and Rs 12.33 crore on Day 2. Let's see if the sequel will cross the prequel's lifetime collections.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do story
It follows the life of Prajapati Pandey (Khurrana), a happily married forest officer who leads a simple life, which is turned upside down after he gets entangled between his wife, an old female friend, and a gorgeous colleague, leading to lies, misunderstandings, chaos and confusion.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also starred Vijay Raaz, Ayesha Raza, and Tigmanshu Dhulia