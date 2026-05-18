Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3 Sees Big Weekend Turnaround Ahead Of Test

Summary of this article
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 3 reached ₹7.75 crore Sunday.
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie collected ₹17.50 crore India net opening weekend total.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide box office crossed ₹24 crore despite modest overseas earnings.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 3 brought encouraging signs for the makers as the romantic comedy recorded its highest earnings of the opening weekend. Led by Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film showed a steady rise after beginning on a modest note at the domestic box office.
Mudassar Aziz's directorial collected an estimated ₹7.75 crore net in India on Sunday, according to early trade estimates by Sacnilk. With this jump, the film’s total India net collection now stands at around ₹17.50 crore after three days.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Sunday box office collection improves
The weekend trajectory has given the film some breathing room. It opened with ₹4 crore on Friday before climbing to ₹5.75 crore on Saturday. Sunday delivered the biggest boost with ₹7.75 crore, suggesting stronger family footfall and improved multiplex attendance across urban centres.
Trade estimates have suggested that occupancy touched nearly 22 per cent in several markets on Sunday. While those figures indicate healthy growth, the sequel is still behind the opening weekend performance of the 2019 Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had crossed ₹40 crore domestically.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide box office and Monday test
The film has reportedly crossed ₹24 crore worldwide gross by the end of its first weekend. India remains the primary contributor, while overseas collections have stayed relatively limited.
The next few days are expected to decide the film’s long-term run. It has been believed by industry observers that stable weekday numbers and positive word-of-mouth will be crucial for sustaining momentum, especially with multiplex audiences driving most of the business.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy follows a chaotic love triangle filled with confusion, humour and relationship drama. The film arrived in cinemas on May 15, 2026.