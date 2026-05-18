Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Here's how much Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film earned in its first weekend.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
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Karuppu box office day 3
Karuppu crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karuppu has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide in just three days.

  • Suriya-starrer has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India.

  • It has beaten Parasakthi, Kanguva's lifetime.

Karuppu box office collection: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's recent release is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The action-fantasy drama, directed by RJ Balaji and backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, arrived in cinemas on May 15 after a one-day delay. After earning Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1, the film witnessed a significant growth on its first Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3). Karuppu has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and is marching towards the coveted club in the domestic market.

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Karuppu box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on Day 2, Karuppu earned Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows with 56.8% occupancy, and on Day 3, it saw a 17.4% growth, earning Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows with 64.3% occupancy.

The total India net collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 68 crore, and gross collection is Rs 78.75 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 13 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 42 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the Suriya-starrer stands at Rs 120.75 crore, becoming the second Suriya film to enter the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, after Siva’s 2024 action fantasy Siva.

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Karuppu has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in just three days. It has surpassed Sivakarthikeyan’s Paraskthi's lifetime haul, which earned over Rs 100 crore. It has also beaten Suriya's previous release Kanguva, which earned Rs 105 crore.

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Delay in Karuupu release

Karuppu reportedly faced financial hurdles, due to which it faced a delay in release. Later, the makers announced that due to “unavoidable reasons”, the 9 am shows of Karuppu on Thursday had been cancelled.

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