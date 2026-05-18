Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Karuppu box office collection: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's recent release is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The action-fantasy drama, directed by RJ Balaji and backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, arrived in cinemas on May 15 after a one-day delay. After earning Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1, the film witnessed a significant growth on its first Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3). Karuppu has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and is marching towards the coveted club in the domestic market.