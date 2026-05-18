Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85 In Chennai; Vishal, Khushbu Sundar Mourn His Demise

Celebs pay tribute to K Rajan

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer condolences. She wrote, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K Rajan sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. He was a very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. This is very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."