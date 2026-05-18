Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85 In Chennai; Vishal, Khushbu Sundar Mourn His Demise

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died at the age of 85 in Chennai. He reportedly committed suicide on Sunday (May 17). The reason behind his death is not known yet. However, the investigation is currently underway. The Tamil industry has mourned the sudden demise of K Rajan.
Celebs pay tribute to K Rajan
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer condolences. She wrote, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K Rajan sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. He was a very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. This is very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."