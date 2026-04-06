Subashini Death: Tamil Actress Found Dead In Chennai Amid Reported Family Dispute

The Sri Lanka-born actor, known for Kayal, was found dead at her Chennai residence, with early reports suggesting a suicide linked to a family dispute.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Subashini
Subashini Death: Tamil Actress Dies in Chennai Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Subashini's death was reported as a suspected suicide in her Chennai apartment.

  • Kayal actress linked to alleged family dispute before the incident.

  • Sri Lanka-born Tamil actress had an active television career.

The death of Tamil actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam has sent shockwaves through the television industry. The Sri Lanka-born performer, widely recognised for her role in the serial Kayal, was found dead at her residence in Chennai on April 6, 2026. According to initial reports, her death is being treated as a suspected suicide.

It has been reported that the actress was found at her apartment in Ayyappanthangal, where she had been residing. Police officials were said to have reached the scene soon after being alerted, and her mortal remains were subsequently sent for medical examination. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is currently underway.

Reported family dispute linked to Subashini's suicide

According to information cited in early reports, a family dispute is believed to have preceded the incident. It has been stated that an argument with her husband had taken place over a video call shortly before her death. While the exact sequence of events is yet to be officially confirmed, it has been indicated that she may have been experiencing emotional distress.

Authorities have not issued a detailed statement, and it has been emphasised that the findings of the ongoing investigation will determine the exact cause.

Actress Nandini CM dies by suicide - Instagram/Nandini CM
Nandini CM, Kannada And Tamil TV Actress, Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Recover Note

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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From Sri Lanka to Tamil television recognition

Subashini Balasubramaniyam was originally from Sri Lanka and had built a steady presence in the Tamil entertainment industry. She gained prominence through her role in Kayal, which brought her widespread recognition among television audiences.

Her acting career began with the 2012 film Ini Avan, after which she went on to appear in short films and social awareness projects. She had also maintained an active presence on social media, where she had garnered a significant following.

Actress Nandini CM dies by suicide - Instagram/Nandini CM
Nandini CM, Kannada And Tamil TV Actress, Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Recover Note

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Her death came at a particularly poignant time, as her birthday was approaching on April 12, with her second wedding anniversary later in the month.

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