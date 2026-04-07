Subashini Balasubramaniyam Death: Husband Bibin Chandra Shares Emotional Note

Summary of this article
Subashini Balasubramaniyam's death at 36 shocks Tamil TV industry and fans.
Bibin Chandra shares an emotional tribute, recalling memories and future plans together.
Fans react strongly to the last post, highlighting unseen mental health struggles.
The news of Subashini Balasubramaniyam's death has left the Tamil television industry and her fans in deep shock. The 36-year-old actor was reportedly found dead at her residence in Chennai, just days before her birthday and wedding anniversary. Known for her work in television and films, her sudden passing has sparked grief as well as difficult conversations around mental health.
Early reports suggest that she had been dealing with personal distress in the days leading up to her death. While investigations are ongoing, the circumstances surrounding her passing have raised concerns among those who followed her closely.
Bibin Chandra’s emotional response after Subashini Balasubramaniyam's death
Her husband, Bibin Chandra, shared a deeply emotional note on social media, mourning her loss. In his message, it was expressed that he felt an irreplaceable absence, with it being said that no one had loved him the way she did and that life without her felt unimaginable.
It was also conveyed that shared dreams and plans now remain unfinished, including celebrating milestones and building a future together. His words reflected both disbelief and profound grief, resonating with many who read the post.
Fans react to Subashini’s last post
The reaction online has been immediate and overwhelming. Fans revisited her final social media post, which showed her smiling during a recent holiday. The contrast between that image and the tragic news has left many struggling to process the loss.
Several messages reflected shock, with it being noted by users that she appeared happy just days earlier. Others used the space to speak about unseen struggles, with one comment suggesting that while people may appear joyful, their inner battles often remain hidden.
Subashini, who began her career with the film Ini Avan in 2012 and later gained recognition through television, had built a loyal following over the years.
She was found at her Chennai apartment on Tuesday, with authorities continuing their investigation into the case.