Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Passes Away At 38 After Reported Chest Pain

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The singer's sudden death has left fans and fellow artists shocked, with tributes pouring in for the performer known for his energetic Ragni shows and stage presence.

Pepsi Sharma
Pepsi Sharma Passes Away at 38, Haryanvi Industry in Mourning Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Pepsi Sharma passed away at 38 after reportedly suffering chest pain.

  • A Haryanvi folk singer gained fame through energetic Ragni stage performances.

  • Viral collaboration with Sapna Choudhary crossed 60 million online views.

Who was Pepsi Sharma?

Born as Yashpal Sharma, the singer rose to fame under the stage name Pepsi Sharma and became a familiar face at cultural events, Ragni competitions, and local fairs across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region.

His performances stood out for blending traditional folk singing with humour and crowd interaction. Over the years, he built a loyal fan following and emerged as one of the most recognisable performers in the Haryanvi music circuit.

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Haryanvi music industry mourns Pepsi Sharma

According to reports, Pepsi Sharma complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital. Despite medical treatment, he could not be saved. The news has left the Haryanvi entertainment fraternity devastated.

One of his most memorable collaborations came with Haryanvi star Sapna Choudhary. Their widely shared "Nagin Dance" performance became a viral sensation online, attracting more than 60 million views and introducing his work to a broader audience.

Beyond the stage, Pepsi Sharma was admired for his warm personality and dedication to preserving folk traditions through music and live performances.

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The singer hailed from Patla village in Ghaziabad and is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. As tributes continue to pour in, fans and colleagues are remembering him not only as a talented entertainer but also as a beloved figure whose contribution to Haryanvi folk culture will endure for years to come.

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