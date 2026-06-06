Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Witnesses Huge Drop But Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Peddi saw a significant drop on Day 2.
Despite the dip, it is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club in India.
Worldwide, it has entered the Rs 150 crore mark.
Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan-starrer Telugu pan-India drama slowed down on Day 2 after taking a strong start. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial arrived in cinemas on June 4 following paid premieres on June 3. Given the hype, the sports drama didn't receive an overwhelming response from critics and audiences. Though the film received praise for Ram's powerful performance, the stunning cinematography and impactful background score by AR Rahman, people were disappointed by the weak screenplay.
Every film grows with positive word of mouth, and Peddi seems to have been handicapped by the poor reviews. Day 2 collection witnessed a nearly 50% decline after earning over Rs 50 crore on Day 1.
Peddi box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews and opened at Rs 51 crore. On Day 2 (Friday), the collections saw a 47.3% drop, earning a net of Rs 26.90 crore across 10,113 shows at 32.8% occupancy.
The Telugu version recorded the highest occupancy at 52% across nearly 5,000 shows. It contributed Rs 24.20 crore. In Hindi, it collected only Rs 2.25 crore from 4,220 shows at 21% occupancy. The Kannada version raked in Rs 17 lakhs from 184 shows at 22% occupancy. Tamil raked in Rs 25 lakhs from 575 shows at 17% occupancy and Malayalam contributed Rs 3 lakhs from 184 shows at 9% footfall.
Peddi worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 8 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 36 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Ram Charan's film stands at Rs 150.49 crore.
Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapati Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, among others.