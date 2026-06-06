Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Witnesses Huge Drop But Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan-starrer Telugu pan-India drama slowed down on Day 2 after taking a strong start. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial arrived in cinemas on June 4 following paid premieres on June 3. Given the hype, the sports drama didn't receive an overwhelming response from critics and audiences. Though the film received praise for Ram's powerful performance, the stunning cinematography and impactful background score by AR Rahman, people were disappointed by the weak screenplay.