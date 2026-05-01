Park Dong-bin Death: South Korean Actor Found Dead At 56, Probe Underway

Summary of this article
Park Dong-bin's death at 56 confirmed, actor found unresponsive in Pyeongtaek.
No foul play suspected yet, police investigation into the cause still ongoing.
Viral “Juice Uncle” moment revived interest in Park Dong-bin’s long career.
Park Dong-bin's death has left the South Korean entertainment industry in shock, with the veteran actor being found unresponsive at the age of 56. He was discovered at a restaurant he had been preparing to open in Pyeongtaek, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his sudden passing.
Park Dong-bin found dead in Pyeongtaek, investigation underway
According to local authorities, Park Dong-bin was found at a property in the Jangan-dong area by an acquaintance who had been assisting him with the restaurant. Officials stated that there were no immediate signs of foul play, and it was confirmed that no suicide note was recovered at the scene.
Police further noted that the exact cause of death has not yet been established and that an investigation is ongoing. The case remains open as officials continue to examine the circumstances leading to his death.
Park Dong-bin’s career and ‘Juice Uncle’ legacy
Born in 1970, Park built a steady career across film and television, gaining early recognition with Shiri. Over the years, he appeared in projects such as Volcano High, The Huntresses, and The Flag of the Taegukgi, along with several television dramas including Sungkyunkwan Scandal and All About Kimchi.
Beyond his acting credits, he found a new wave of popularity online. A scene from the drama I Love You, I'm Sorry, where his character spits out orange juice in shock, went viral on social media. The moment earned him the nickname “Juice Uncle”, making him instantly recognisable to younger audiences.
Park is survived by his wife, actress Lee Sang-yi, and their daughter. In a recent appearance, he shared that his child had previously undergone surgery for a congenital heart condition.
A wake has been arranged, with funeral proceedings scheduled to take place later, as the industry and fans come to terms with the loss.