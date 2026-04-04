Sharath Unnithan Death: ‘Gunda Binu’ Fame Mimicry Artist Passes Away In US

Sharath Unnithan, known as ‘Gunda Binu’, has passed away in the US. The mimicry artist’s sudden death has left fans shocked, with tributes pouring in across social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Sharath Unnithan
Gunda Binu Fame Artist Passes Away Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sharath Unnithan, aka Gunda Binu, passes away in the US.

  • Mimicry artist gained fame through viral social media reels.

  • Sneha Sreekumar confirms death, tributes pour in online.

Sharath Unnithan’s death has come as a shock to many, with the Malayalam mimicry artist, widely recognised as ‘Gunda Binu’, reportedly collapsing while in the United States. The news was confirmed by actress Sneha Sreekumar through social media, as reported by ETimes.

The sudden demise has left fans and the Malayalam entertainment community in mourning, especially given the artist’s growing popularity in recent years through digital platforms.

Sharath Unnithan’s journey and rise as Gunda Binu

It was reported by Asianet News that Sharath Unnithan hailed from Vathikkulam in Kattanam, located in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Before becoming a familiar online face, he had been associated with well-known mimicry troupes, including Cochin Guinness and Thiruvananthapuram Sariga.

His transition to social media had brought him widespread recognition. Through short video reels, the ‘Gunda Binu’ character was developed, marked by a distinct look featuring a thick moustache, heavy eyebrows, and a headscarf. His performances were widely appreciated for their humour and relatability.

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It has also been noted that the character drew its name from a reference linked to a character portrayed by Anna Ben in Kaapa, which had sparked online conversations at the time.

Tributes pour in after Sharath Unnithan’s death

An emotional note was shared by Sneha Sreekumar, in which it was stated, “With deep sorrow, it is informed that our dear friend Sharath Unnithan… has passed away in America.” His contributions as a mimicry artist and his popularity under the name ‘Gunda Binu’ were also acknowledged in the statement.

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Actress Surabhi Lakshmi was seen reacting with shock, while fans flooded social media with messages of grief. Comments expressing condolences and disbelief were widely shared, reflecting the impact he had built through his work.

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A loss felt across digital and stage spaces

Sharath Unnithan’s death marks a significant loss for both the mimicry circuit and the digital content space. His ability to bridge traditional performance with viral content had set him apart.

While details surrounding the exact cause remain unclear, his sudden passing has left behind a legacy of laughter and a strong connection with audiences who discovered him both on stage and online.

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