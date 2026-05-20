Odisha Class 12 Results: Girls Outshine Boys, Science Stream Students Stand Out

On Wednesday, Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared, results for more than four lakh students enrolled in Class 12.

Provisional marksheets, for all three streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts-went live on Odisha Board’s official website at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in , results.odisha.gov.in, along with Digilocker.

How to check results on the official websites

Click on the “CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and registration details

How to check results on the DigiLocker website or the DigiLocker app