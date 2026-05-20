Odisha Class 12 Results: Girls Outshine Boys, Science Stream Students Stand Out

Of 4,00,736 candidates, nearly 85 per cent passed with more than 33 percentage marks
The pass percentage for Science students was 88.8 per cent compared to 84.5 for Humanities and 88.07 per cent for Commerce.
Exams were held across more than 1200 centres in Odisha
On Wednesday, Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared, results for more than four lakh students enrolled in Class 12.
Provisional marksheets, for all three streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts-went live on Odisha Board’s official website at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in , results.odisha.gov.in, along with Digilocker.
How to check results on the official websites
Click on the “CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026” link
Enter roll number and registration details
How to check results on the DigiLocker website or the DigiLocker app
Log in with registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username
Navigate to the “Issued Documents” section
Search for “Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha”
Select the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 link
Enter roll number and required details
Held between February 18 and March 2, the exams included theory papers and vocational papers for certain subjects conducted across more than 1200 centres. The board had conducted internal and practical assessments for students before January 15.
From the total of 4,00,736 appearing candidates, nearly 85 per cent passed with more than 33 percentage marks in subjects.
Continuing a nationwide trend, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 89.45 against 77.97 per cent for their male counterparts.
Similarly, students enrolled in Science stream outdid their batchmates in Arts and Commerce. The pass percentage for Science students was 88.8 per cent compared to 84.5 for arts and 88.07 per cent for commerce.
Down from 86.93 per cent in 2024, the pass percentage in 2025 was 82.77 per cent. The variation in the pass percentage is broadly in line with the national trend wherein the Central Board of Secondary Education too, nationally, recorded a dip in pass percentage from around 88 percent in 2025 to 85 percent in 2026. Media reports highlight the reversal of post-pandemic spikes in pass percentage and changes in evaluation as possible factors for the decrease.