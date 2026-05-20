TVK Rules Out Cabinet Posts for Rebel AIADMK MLAs

TVK has assured allies that rebel AIADMK MLAs supporting the government will not receive cabinet posts.
VCK and Left parties had opposed any ministerial positions for breakaway AIADMK legislators.
TVK says it is open to power-sharing with allies like Congress, VCK and IUML in the new Tamil Nadu government.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has assured its allies that rebel AIADMK legislators supporting the party will not be accommodated in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, following objections from alliance partners including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties.
The clarification comes amid speculation that a section of rebel AIADMK MLAs backing the TVK-led arrangement could be rewarded with ministerial positions in the new government.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said his party had already conveyed its concerns to TVK and warned that cabinet berths for rebel AIADMK legislators could force allies to reconsider their support.
VCK Warns Against Including Rebel AIADMK Leaders
“I had said this a few days ago itself. If TVK were to welcome the rebel AIADMK group and give them cabinet posts, we may have to reconsider our support,” Thirumavalavan said.
However, he added that TVK had now clarified that no such proposal was under consideration.
“We have received information that there are no such attempts. TVK has informed that there will be no cabinet posts for the rebel AIADMK faction,” the VCK leader said.
Sources indicated that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) had also opposed any formal power-sharing arrangement involving breakaway AIADMK legislators.
TVK Pushes Power-Sharing Formula With Allies
Earlier in the day, TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said Chief Minister Vijay would soon announce a cabinet expansion and reiterated the party’s openness to power-sharing with alliance partners.
Aadhav said Vijay wanted to accommodate parties committed to social justice, especially the Indian National Congress, which supported TVK during the elections.
He also said TVK respected the Left parties’ decision to support the government from outside but had invited the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to join the ministry.
“TVK is open to power-sharing. Tamil Nadu will see power-sharing for the first time since 1967,” Aadhav said.