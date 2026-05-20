Chances of Vijay Losing CPM Support if TVK aligns with AIADMK

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Published at:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s fledgling TVK government risks losing crucial CPM support if it moves closer to AIADMK rebels, as coalition pressures, ideological red lines and a hung Assembly reshape the state’s 2026 political script.

Vijay
Summary of this article

  • For a state accustomed to the predictable, decades-long pendulum swing between the DMK and the AIADMK, the 2026 Assembly election was nothing short of a cinematic plot twist.

  • Passing a floor test with 144 votes provided temporary relief, but the undercurrents of dissent show that the real test is a continuous process.

  • As the opposition watches for any sign of a stumble, Tamil Nadu's newest leader is discovering that in the theatre of power, the script changes with every passing day.

The neon lights of Fort St. George have barely dimmed since actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. For a state accustomed to the predictable, decades-long pendulum swing between the DMK and the AIADMK, the 2026 Assembly election was nothing short of a cinematic plot twist. Vijay’s fledgling party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), disrupted the old guard by capturing 108 seats. Yet, in the unforgiving theatre of coalition politics, a blockbuster debut does not guarantee a smooth run. Short of the elusive 118-seat magic number, Vijay’s script now relies heavily on a cast of smaller, highly opinionated allies to keep the show running.

The first major tremor to shake this fragile new foundation came from Tiruvarur, the traditional heartland of Dravidian politics. P. Shanmugam, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), delivered a blunt, unvarnished reality check to the young government. The CPM made it clear that its critical support hinges on a strict ideological boundary line: if the TVK attempts to steady its ship by sailing with any rebel factions of the AIADMK, the Left will promptly walk out. It is a classic tactical warning, serving as an early reminder to the superstar-politician that running a state requires a completely different kind of choreography than dancing on a movie set.

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters as party Treasurer SS Balaji and spokesperson KK Pavalan address a press conference on the official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
The Congress move initially appeared to strengthen Vijay’s prospects. - Photo: PTI; Representative image
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Source: PTI
Hung Verdict in Tamil Nadu: What Will Vijay’s TVK do?

By Ashlin Mathew

Behind the public warnings lies a deeply human anxiety that shapes everyday governance. For the veteran cadres of the Left, politics is built on long-held ideological convictions, making the prospect of sharing space with ideological adversaries a bitter pill to swallow. Conversely, for the young, enthusiastic first-time legislators filling the TVK benches, the immediate priority is survival and proving they can govern effectively. Vijay currently balances on a political tightrope, caught between the pragmatic need for legislative numbers and the essential requirement of keeping his ideologically diverse partners happy.

This early friction highlights the immense challenge of moving past a historic electoral victory to face the mundane reality of daily administration. Passing a floor test with 144 votes provided temporary relief, but the undercurrents of dissent show that the real test is a continuous process. As the opposition watches for any sign of a stumble, Tamil Nadu's newest leader is discovering that in the theatre of power, the audience never stops watching, and the script changes with every passing day.

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