Chances of Vijay Losing CPM Support if TVK aligns with AIADMK

The first major tremor to shake this fragile new foundation came from Tiruvarur, the traditional heartland of Dravidian politics. P. Shanmugam, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), delivered a blunt, unvarnished reality check to the young government. The CPM made it clear that its critical support hinges on a strict ideological boundary line: if the TVK attempts to steady its ship by sailing with any rebel factions of the AIADMK, the Left will promptly walk out. It is a classic tactical warning, serving as an early reminder to the superstar-politician that running a state requires a completely different kind of choreography than dancing on a movie set.