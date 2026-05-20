Pune’s Special Court Prepares for the Nasrapur Trial on May 21

Beyond the quiet safety of the closed doors, the legal machinery must now grapple with the grim realities that brought this case to Pune’s special court. For the prosecution, the daily production of 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble under heavy security is more than just a logistical challenge—it is a race against time to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor diluted. While the in camera mandate successfully keeps the public gaze at bay, it places an even greater burden of proof on the system to deliver an unassailable verdict transparently within the bounds of law. As the daily hearings commence, the community can only watch the barricaded courthouse from afar, hoping that the walls designed to protect the vulnerable will also be the ones to firmly hold accountability.