Pune’s Special Court Prepares for the Nasrapur Trial on May 21

On May 21, a special court in Pune will retreat behind closed doors to begin hearing the Nasrapur case.
Every day of the proceedings, 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble will be brought before the bench under heavy security, a visible symbol of a system finally grinding into motion.
The community watches from a distance, waiting to see how accountability will be delivered when the courtroom doors are firmly shut.
On May 21, a special court in Pune will retreat behind closed doors to begin hearing the Nasrapur case. In a legal landscape where sensationalism often outpaces due process, the court’s decision to hold the trial in camera serves as a stark reminder of what is truly at stake: the fragile privacy of a grieving family. Every day of the proceedings, 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble will be brought before the bench under heavy security, a visible symbol of a system finally grinding into motion.
The move to bar the public and the press from the courtroom is a deliberate effort to shield the identity of the victim’s family members, who have already endured the unimaginable. By stripping away the media glare, the court hopes to create a space where evidence can speak louder than public clamour. For the family, the arrangement offers a small, vital measure of protection from the secondary trauma of public scrutiny, allowing them to seek justice without the burden of a voyeuristic lens.
As Pune’s special court prepares for daily hearings, the heavy security surrounding Kamble underscores the deep-seated tensions under the surface of the case. While the legal machinery focuses on strictly adhering to protocol and protective measures, the community watches from a distance, waiting to see how accountability will be delivered when the courtroom doors are firmly shut.
Beyond the quiet safety of the closed doors, the legal machinery must now grapple with the grim realities that brought this case to Pune’s special court. For the prosecution, the daily production of 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble under heavy security is more than just a logistical challenge—it is a race against time to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor diluted. While the in camera mandate successfully keeps the public gaze at bay, it places an even greater burden of proof on the system to deliver an unassailable verdict transparently within the bounds of law. As the daily hearings commence, the community can only watch the barricaded courthouse from afar, hoping that the walls designed to protect the vulnerable will also be the ones to firmly hold accountability.