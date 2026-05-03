Fadnavis Vows Fast-Track Trial, Death Penalty In Pune Child Rape-Murder Case

Maharashtra CM assures “record time” justice; incident sparks outrage and political backlash

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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‘Didn’t Follow The Route’ Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis Vows Fast-Track Trial, Death Penalty In Pune Child Rape-Murder Case Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Devendra Fadnavis said the state will push for capital punishment and fast-track the trial in the Pune child rape-murder case.

  • A 65-year-old has been arrested; the incident triggered protests and outrage in Bhor, with villagers demanding strict action.

  • Opposition criticised law and order, while the CM assured a watertight probe and full support to the victim’s family.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused in the Pune child rape-murder case, asserting that the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in "record time".

On May 1, a 65-year-old man with a criminal history was taken into custody on suspicion of killing and sexually assaulting a child in Pune district's Bhor tehsil. Hundreds of locals in the Bhor area staged a protest after the tragedy, calling for the accused to be held accountable.

Leaders of the opposition parties have also harshly criticised it, criticising the administration for the state's lack of law and order and calling for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

On the fringes of a program in Nagpur, the chief minister told reporters that he had spoken to the family of the four-year-old victim and promised them complete cooperation.

"I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time," he said.

He said while people feel like hanging accused in public in cases of heinous crimes, it cannot be done in a democracy, which runs by law.

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According to Fadnavis, the state government will make every effort to guarantee the accused receives the death penalty, and the investigation into the rape-murder case will be thorough to ensure that there are no gaps that could be exploited in the future.

Additionally, he said, the government has written to the victim's family to reassure them of its support.

When asked about the criticism directed at his home department regarding the state's rising crime graph, Fadnavis responded that although the Opposition's role is to condemn, it doesn't reflect on its own shortcomings during its tenure in power.

"It is laughable that those involved in cash-for-transfers scandals are teaching us about law and order," he said

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