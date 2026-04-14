Diego Maradona Death Trial Reopens In Argentina Amid Fresh Negligence Claims

A new trial into Diego Maradona’s death begins in Argentina, focusing on alleged medical negligence, as prosecutors and fans seek answers over the football legend’s final days

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Diego Maradona Death Trial Reopens In Argentina Amid Fresh Negligence Claims
Diego Maradona won the golden ball in the 1986 football World Cup. Photo: X/ @the18soccer
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New trial begins to investigate medical negligence in Diego Maradona’s death

  • Prosecutors accuse healthcare team of “reckless” care during home recovery

  • Case sparks nationwide attention with fans demanding justice in Argentina

The long-running legal battle surrounding the death of Diego Maradona has taken another dramatic turn, with a fresh trial now underway in Argentina, keeping the spotlight firmly on one of football’s most emotional cases.

Nearly five years after Maradona’s passing in November 2020, Argentine authorities have reopened proceedings to re-examine the circumstances that led to his death.

The new trial comes after earlier legal complications and appeals delayed progress, with prosecutors continuing to argue that negligence by medical professionals played a crucial role in the football icon’s final days. Maradona died at the age of 60 due to heart failure while recovering at home following brain surgery.

Diego Maradona
A pedestrian carries a bucket past graffiti depicting late soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
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Fresh Questions Over Medical Care

The case centers around a group of healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, who were responsible for Maradona’s care. Prosecutors claim that the medical team failed to provide adequate treatment and monitoring, describing the situation as one of “reckless negligence.”

Defense lawyers, however, maintain that all necessary protocols were followed and that Maradona’s complex health condition made the outcome unavoidable.

The new trial is expected to bring fresh testimonies, expert opinions, and detailed medical evaluations into focus. Investigators are particularly keen to establish whether there were clear lapses in supervision during his home recovery period.

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The case has drawn widespread attention in Argentina, where Maradona is revered not just as a footballer but as a national icon, making the legal proceedings both sensitive and highly scrutinized.

Diego Maradona and Italian singer Raffaella
A man walks past a mural by artist Alfredo Segatori depicting late soccer legend Diego Maradona and Italian singer Raffaella Carra dancing tango, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 13, 2026 (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
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Public reaction has once again been intense, with fans and former players demanding justice and clarity. Outside the courtroom, supporters have gathered, holding banners and chanting Maradona’s name, reflecting the deep emotional connection the country still holds with the World Cup winner.

The outcome of the trial could have significant implications, not only for those directly involved but also for medical accountability standards in Argentina.

A Case That Refuses To Fade

As the new trial unfolds, it is clear that Maradona’s legacy continues to influence events even years after his death. For many, the proceedings are about more than legal responsibility, they represent a quest for closure.

Whether the court ultimately finds negligence or not, the case ensures that the circumstances surrounding Maradona’s final days remain under intense examination.

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