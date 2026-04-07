Diego Maradona’s Legendary 1989 Warm-Up Routine Invoked In ESPN Netherlands Advertisement – Watch

ESPN Netherlands recreated Diego Maradona’s famous 1989 Napoli warm‑up in a promo for “De Wedstrijd van je Leven,” paying tribute to one of football’s most iconic moments

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Diego Maradona 1989 warm-up routine ESPN Netherlands advertisement video
Diego Maradona dodging Daniel Veyt and Stéphane Demol on June 25, 1986. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Diego Maradona’s eccentric 1989 warm‑up for Napoli vs Bayern Munich, set to “Love is Life,” remains one of football’s most iconic clips

  • ESPN Netherlands drew inspiration from the routine for a promo of “De Wedstrijd van je Leven”

  • The show treats amateur footballers like professionals for a day, facing ex‑players in FC De Rebellen

It has been more than five years since the world lost Diego Maradona, yet the Argentinian legend lives on in the hearts of fans and football folklore. El Pibe de Oro – the Golden Boy, as he was nicknamed during his playing career – was one of the few players who transcended the sport itself, turning his game into an artistic display.

One of the most famous displays of Maradona’s eccentric nature came during the 1989 UEFA Cup semi-final. Maradona, representing Napoli, was scheduled to face Bayern in the second leg, with the Italian side starting with a two-goal advantage.

Players from both sides took to the pitch to warm up. Not Maradona. Instead, he – shoelaces untied, a spare lace tied around his waist for some reason, and looking relaxed as ever – started juggling the ball. First on his knees, then on his head. He then started shaking his hips, resembling a dance routine more than a football warm-up, while the entire stadium’s eyes were on the little magician.

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The video of this routine, set to the tune of Opus’ “Live is Life” song, was probably the first football video to go viral. Even today, on YouTube, it has over 38 million views.

ESPN Netherlands Inspired By Maradona Warm-Up

As well as inspiring a generation of players with a penchant for flair, Maradona’s video has now inspired a brilliant advertisement by ESPN Netherlands.

In a promo for the famous Dutch show “De Wedstrijd van je Leven” (The Match of Your Life), an amateur footballer showing the same nonchalant demeanour as Maradona, performs the warm-up routine in a manner that is both funny and respectful of its cultural importance.

The context behind the show makes the promo more impactful. De Wedstrijd van je Leven is a show – loved across the Netherlands – where a team made of amateur footballers gets treated like professionals for a day.

The team – made from participants all across the country – faces a side of former professionals known as FC De Rebellen (The Rebels). ESPN transforms the amateur club’s local ground into a professional stadium, full of cameras, drones, and expert commentary.

So, it makes sense that the show chose the warm-up routine of Maradona as their mascot, since no one personified the sheer love for the beautiful game more than him.

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