Diego Maradona’s Legendary 1989 Warm-Up Routine Invoked In ESPN Netherlands Advertisement – Watch

Players from both sides took to the pitch to warm up. Not Maradona. Instead, he – shoelaces untied, a spare lace tied around his waist for some reason, and looking relaxed as ever – started juggling the ball. First on his knees, then on his head. He then started shaking his hips, resembling a dance routine more than a football warm-up, while the entire stadium’s eyes were on the little magician.