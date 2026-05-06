Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Diego Simeone ‘Proud’ Despite Semifinal Exit

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gestures to the supporters at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gestures to the supporters at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant